Cork city street closed following damage caused by stormy conditions

A Cork city street remains closed to traffic following damage caused by overnight stormy conditions.

The scene on Barrack Street was attended by members of An Garda Síochána and Cork City Fire Brigade.

A spokesperson for Cork City Fire Brigade confirmed that crews were at the scene earlier in the night where there was “a lot of damage done”.

The aftermath this morning - several buildings damaged, electric wires have fallen down. #cork #CorkCity

More to follow pic.twitter.com/SVzkMTAri2 — Imasha Costa (she/they) (@imashacosta) March 23, 2023

Gardaí remain at the scene where there is currently an electric cable down.

No injuries have been reported.

Members of the public are urged to take an alternative route.