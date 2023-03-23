Bylaws wanted to tackle dog waste

New bylaws have been recommended to crack down on dog fouling across Cork.

The new legislation would see dog owners being legally required to carry bags to pick up and dispose of the dog waste while in public.

It is set to be introduced across Cork city and county, where litter wardens would have the authority to spot check dog walkers and test if they possess the waste bags.

Cork councillors hope that these new bylaws will place the onus on dog owners to help keep public areas free of dog waste.

Dog fouling was a key issue addressed in Monday’s Cork County Council meeting by Fine Gael councillor Noel McCarthy.

“Judging by the amount of calls I have been receiving, it is a problem that seems to be getting worse and worse,” Mr McCarthy said.

“As councillors, we are inundated with calls from members of the public asking that some action be taken to address the problem,” he continued.

While Mr McCarthy admits that many dog owners respectfully deal with fouling, there are a select few who continue to fuel the issue.

“In fairness, the majority of owners do pick up dog mess, but there is a sizable minority of people who do not. This is not just a littering issue, it is also a serious health hazard. The threat of prosecution would take care of the excuse that a dog owner had ‘forgotten’ to bring a bag with them.”

The head of environmental services in Cork County Council, Louis Duffy, has said that the final submission for the proposed bylaws is soon set to be lodged with the department.

This will ensure the necessary changes are made to ensure Cork streets are free of unsightly dog waste.