Irish Cancer Society appeal for volunteer drivers on Daffodil Day

With its annual fundraiser Daffodil Day taking place today, the Irish Cancer Society is appealing for volunteer drivers to join its award-winning patient transport service, the Volunteer Driver Service.

This is a free, volunteer-delivered transport service available to referred cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy or radiotherapy in the following Cork hospitals: Cork University Hospital, South Infirmary, the Bon Secours, and The Mercy University Hospital.

The charity is looking for drivers with free weekday time, who have a mobile phone and an active email address.

The Irish Cancer Society is particularly looking for drivers in the Ballincollig, Ballyvolane, Bishopstown, Blarney, Crosshaven, Dillons Cross, Douglas, Cork city, Macroom, Mahon, Mallow, Midleton, Mitchelstown, and Youghal areas.

Averil Power, CEO of the Irish Cancer Society, told The Echo that the Volunteer Driver Service is something which has helped many cancer patients over the years.

“It’s just an amazing service that takes away one of the worries that people have when they’re undergoing treatment for cancer, which is how they’ll get to and from their appointments,” Ms Power said.

“Often people are too sick to drive themselves, and some people may have family members who can help, and some don’t, and often people don’t like having to ask family members to take time off work to bring them to the hospital, so this service really lessens all that worry.

“We have an amazing team of volunteers all over Ireland who do thousands of drives every year, they pick patients up at their homes, bring them to hospital, wait and then bring them home,” she said.

Ms Power said the charity had seen a big increase in demand for its services this year, as a result of the cost-of-living crisis.

“It’s difficult going through cancer at any time, but I think it’s really hard right now, people having to spend extra money heating their homes because they’re home all day sick and they need to stay warm and stay well.

“Obviously that’s harder now with the increased energy costs, and then also filling up the car to get to and from their appointments, so this is one of the ways we help with that, and we’re really grateful to our volunteer drivers for providing that service,” Ms Power said.

“It means that people have one less thing to worry about, and they love the comfort of being brought to and from their appointments by someone who cares and who is making that effort by giving their time voluntarily because they want to help.”

Volunteer drivers are offered a mileage rate, lunch allowance, and all road tolls are paid. If you are interested, please email volunteer@irishcancer.ie