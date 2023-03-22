End in sight to equivalent of 860 wheelie bins of sewage a day being discharged into Ballycotton Bay

A new Cork wastewater treatment plant will put to an end the equivalent of 860 wheelie-bins of raw sewage being discharged into the sea every single day, Uisce Éireann has said.

The water utility company, which changed its name from Irish Water at the start of the year, is set to start works, in partnership with Cork County Council, on a €16.3 million wastewater treatment plant and wastewater network in Ballycotton.

Uisce Éireann said the new project will protect coastal waters and end untreated wastewater being discharged directly into Ballycotton Bay.

Uisce Éireann’s delivery programme manager, Anthony Kavanagh said the scale of investment in Co. Cork and the delivery of another critical sewage scheme was hugely significant.

“Ballycotton is one of our beautiful coastal villages in County Cork and is hugely popular for tourists and natives alike for fishing, walking, and outdoor sports,” he said.

“Ending the daily discharge of 860 wheelie bins of raw sewage into Ballycotton Bay will provide cleaner water, enhance Ballycotton’s value as an amenity and encourage social and economic development.”

Uisce Éireann said it had been engaging with those likely to be affected by the planned works, with a view to commencing in April.

Traffic management will be required throughout the project, which is due for completion in Summer 2024, with the majority of construction works completed by early next year.

The firm Glan Agua will carry out the work on behalf of Uisce Éireann.

Mr Kavanagh said communities in Cork continue to benefit from Uisce Éireann’s progress in improving wastewater treatment and enhancing water quality.

“We have recently completed Inchigeelagh Sewerage Scheme, and in 2022 we completed the Castletownbere Sewage Scheme, ending the equivalent of over 1,700 wheelie bins of raw sewage being discharged into Bantry Bay per day,” he said.

“We are also progressing with new wastewater projects in Whitegate-Aghada and Castletownshend.”

The Ballycotton Sewage Scheme involves the construction of a new treatment plant that will serve a population of approximately 2,000.

It will be located on a site currently used for agricultural purposes, to the south-west of Ballycotton Main Street.

A new below-ground pumping station on Ballycotton Pier will transfer wastewater to a second pumping station on Cow Lane via a rising main and then a gravity sewer. The project also involves the construction of nearly 2km of pipeline.

Any individual or business wishing to get a new connection to public wastewater collection infrastructure in Ballycotton is advised to contact Uisce Éireann.

You can make a pre-connection enquiry to establish whether a connection to the public network is feasible, where the connection can be made and any associated charges. For more information, please visit www.water.ie/connections.