Women ‘seeking support of local politicians’ in attempt to escape abusive partners

CORK City councillor Ted Tynan has spoken about the number of people turning to local politicians for support to escape abusive partners.

The Workers’ Party Cork City North-East councillor said he was in contact with women living in social housing who were forced to seek transfers to avoid detection by intimidating partners. Many had few people left to turn to, opting to seek advice from local politicians.

A total of 12 women last year lost their lives in violent circumstances. The figure was the highest in a decade, according to the charity Safe Ireland.

Mr Tynan said he has been liaising with women who have been through everything from emotional abuse to attacks on their homes.

“There are women in situations where they are seeking transfers from one side of the city to the other and even as far as West Cork to avoid finding themselves in the danger zone where their abuser can find them,” said Mr Tynan.

He spoke of one incident that involved an attack on the family home orchestrated by the victim’s former partner.

“In that instance, gardaí advised that the woman be moved with her children for her own safety.

“However, if there is no documentation from gardaí, then they can’t move quickly and that’s very difficult for families.”

He added that the domestic abuse survivors he has dealt with, all of whom have been women, come from all walks of life.

“We shouldn’t distinguish between class. A wealthy woman could be viciously attacked as much as anyone else.

“I find it very hard to project that image of a person suffering at the hands of domestic abuse because people often seem to have a fixed idea in their minds.”

Mr Tynan said that many abuse victims are being forced into emergency accommodation.

“Cork City Council will definitely help in the short term but it’s in the longer term that the support is really needed.

“A lot of the time, emergency accommodation is the only solution for people suffering in these situations.”