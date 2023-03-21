Tue, 21 Mar, 2023 - 10:30

Women ‘seeking support of local politicians’ in attempt to escape abusive partners

“There are women in situations where they are seeking transfers from one side of the city to the other and even as far as West Cork to avoid finding themselves in the danger zone where their abuser can find them."
Women ‘seeking support of local politicians’ in attempt to escape abusive partners

A total of 12 women last year lost their lives in violent circumstances. The figure was the highest in a decade, according to the charity Safe Ireland.

Sarah Horgan

CORK City councillor Ted Tynan has spoken about the number of people turning to local politicians for support to escape abusive partners.

The Workers’ Party Cork City North-East councillor said he was in contact with women living in social housing who were forced to seek transfers to avoid detection by intimidating partners. Many had few people left to turn to, opting to seek advice from local politicians.

A total of 12 women last year lost their lives in violent circumstances. The figure was the highest in a decade, according to the charity Safe Ireland.

Mr Tynan said he has been liaising with women who have been through everything from emotional abuse to attacks on their homes.

“There are women in situations where they are seeking transfers from one side of the city to the other and even as far as West Cork to avoid finding themselves in the danger zone where their abuser can find them,” said Mr Tynan.

He spoke of one incident that involved an attack on the family home orchestrated by the victim’s former partner.

“In that instance, gardaí advised that the woman be moved with her children for her own safety.

“However, if there is no documentation from gardaí, then they can’t move quickly and that’s very difficult for families.”

He added that the domestic abuse survivors he has dealt with, all of whom have been women, come from all walks of life.

“We shouldn’t distinguish between class. A wealthy woman could be viciously attacked as much as anyone else.

“I find it very hard to project that image of a person suffering at the hands of domestic abuse because people often seem to have a fixed idea in their minds.”

Mr Tynan said that many abuse victims are being forced into emergency accommodation.

“Cork City Council will definitely help in the short term but it’s in the longer term that the support is really needed.

“A lot of the time, emergency accommodation is the only solution for people suffering in these situations.”

Read More

Cork's top cop vows to continue to target drug dealers 'destroying communities' as drugs are in 'every corner of the city'

More in this section

Parts of Cork county facing water outages today Parts of Cork county facing water outages today
The Graham Norton Show - London The Pretenders set to play intimate show at popular Cork venue  
Cork's top cop vows to continue to target drug dealers 'destroying communities' as drugs are in 'every corner of the city' Cork's top cop vows to continue to target drug dealers 'destroying communities' as drugs are in 'every corner of the city'
domestic violencecork gardacork city councilhousing
<p>Gardaí remain at the scene of the collision involving two vehicles that occurred on the R600 at Coolcarron, Belgooly in County Cork at approximately 5:30pm on Monday March 20. Picture Dan Linehan</p>

Gardaí at scene of collision in Cork; woman taken to CUH with serious injuries

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more