‘We won’t be able to work here’: MTU social care course not yet approved by regulator

The Social Care Workers Registration Board was appointed by the minister for health in 2015. Consultation on the requirements for education and training programmes was conducted in 2016, with the standards for education and training programmes formally launched in May 2017.
- Why has it taken MTU over five years to apply for Coru approval?
- When were MTU’s students told they need to work two years in the field after graduation for their qualification to be recognised?
- With the grandparenting process closing in November 2025, how are 2024’s graduates expected by MTU to gain two years’ employment in the field before the process closes? The same question applies to students due to graduate in 2025, and subsequent years, if MTU Cork does not secure Coru approval.
On February 16, MTU replied: “We will revert at the earliest possible opportunity.”