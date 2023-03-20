Cork surgeon warns against weight-loss ops abroad

A BARIATRIC surgeon issued a warning about schemes promoting weight loss surgery abroad amid concerns about their potential dangers for vulnerable patients.

Bariatric surgeon at the Bon Secours Hospital in Cork, Colm O’Boyle, said he has heard reports of former patients of practices abroad being encouraged to entice others towards similar treatments.

Mr O’Boyle said he would not recommend such treatments abroad - even when carried out by reputable practitioners - due to the lack of follow-up possibilities at home.

“Post operatively I see every patient four weeks, six months, a year and 18 months after surgery,” he said. “It’s not possible to get this type of follow-up after undergoing surgery abroad.” His concerns follow the death of a young mum from Dublin who passed away, reportedly following surgery-related complications in Turkey, late last year.

The Department of Foreign Affairs acknowledges that Irish citizens travel to Turkey for medical treatment and warns people of the risks involved.

"Travellers should be aware that all surgery contains an element of risk," it says. "Individuals should seek to inform themselves of both the risks and benefits of any procedures and are advised to discuss their plans carefully with their own doctor, dentist and/or hospital specialist before committing to any procedure abroad.

"Individuals should also familiarise themselves with any follow-up treatment or process that may be required, and be aware that they may encounter communication difficulties in a non-English speaking environment."

Mr O’Boyle is concerned about how weight-loss treatments are promoted.

“A lot of it is a pyramid game. The patients that went abroad who do well are being encouraged by the centres to get more patients,” Mr O’Boyle said of a number of clinics abroad. “This is what my own patients are telling me. I heard of one woman who travelled over with her daughter who was also being encouraged (on the spot) to undergo surgery.” He described the steps preceding weight loss surgeries in Cork.

“Patients who see me go through a six-month psychological process. They see dieticians and physiotherapists for up to three sessions. They also have a number of sessions with psychologists who can determine whether they are ready for surgery.” The surgeon described some of the contraindications preventing surgeries.

“There have been cases where CT scans have shown up cancers. I’ve done camera tests that have identified ulcers, bacteria and all sorts of issues. There are so many things that people can miss out on when going abroad for treatment.” He described why flying after surgery leaves patients at serious risk.

“In my opinion, people shouldn’t be having bariatric surgery abroad full stop. Even if the quality isn’t an issue, I would advise anyone who has had surgery against flying for a month. This is because of the risks of a clot in the leg or lung. Anyone going abroad and flying home soon after surgery is in significant danger regardless of the research they have done.

"The other big problem is there doesn’t seem to be adequate follow-up at home. This means that people have nowhere to turn to when they get back. Although there are many capable surgeons who will deal with the issue they are not trained to deal with the bariatric surgical process.” Mr O’Boyle explained that there is now more awareness around the procedure.

“People are more aware that private insurance covers surgery now. Those with insurance don’t tend to go abroad as often. It can be a dangerous option and there have recently been a few deaths abroad. The average age of people coming to me is between 45 and 47. Two-thirds of the patients are female. It’s the 60 and 70-year-olds with the diabetes and cardiac issues who are more likely to undergo surgery at home.” Mr O’Boyle said he feels the stigma around weight loss surgeries has reduced in recent years.

“Nowadays, obesity is classed as a disease. Both GPs and patients are more aware that this is life-changing surgery. The reason it’s advocated for internationally is because if someone has a BMI of over 40 they are shortening their life by a minimum of five years and more than that if they develop conditions like diabetes.”