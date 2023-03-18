Sat, 18 Mar, 2023 - 16:30

Spanish airline Vueling to cease Cork flights to Paris 

Cork Airport understands that the cessation of services is attributable to capacity issues in Paris Orly
Vueling currently operates twice-weekly services between Cork and Paris Orly as well as Shannon to Paris Orly

Eoin Kelleher

Spanish airline Vueling is to set to cease operations from Cork to Paris Orly, with the last flight operating on June 11, Cork Airport has confirmed.

The low-cost airline currently operates twice-weekly services between Cork and Paris Orly as well as Shannon to Paris Orly.

A spokesperson for Cork Airport said the decision was taken due to capacity issues in Paris.

“Cork Airport understands that the rationale behind the cessation of services is attributable to capacity issues in Paris Orly, with the Cork to Paris service being one of three routes that will cease operating. 

"Vueling currently operates a twice-weekly service from Cork to Paris, Orly,” said Barry Holland.

However, holidaymakers can continue to enjoy regular flights between Cork and France.

“This summer, Cork Airport will have excellent connectivity to Paris with a daily Air France service to Paris, Charles de Gaulle, commencing later this month. 

"Along with providing great access for Munster passengers travelling to the French capital, it will also open up connections to a vast range of worldwide destinations across the wider Air France network,” added Mr Holland.

In late September and October, Aer Lingus will also operate twice-weekly services to Paris, Charles de Gaulle, catering for rugby fans travelling to the Rugby World Cup.

Meanwhile, this St Patrick’s weekend, Cork Airport will have welcomed 43,000 arriving and departing passengers. 

This is significantly up on St Patrick’s weekend 2022 when 26,000 passengers flew to and from Cork Airport. The numbers represent a 65 per cent increase.

