Gareth O'Callaghan undergoes multiple surgeries following ‘freak accident’

DJ and writer Gareth O’Callaghan has undergone multiple surgeries following a recent “freak accident”, his wife Paula has revealed.

The Classic Hits FM radio host, who lives in Douglas, was taking out the bins last week when the unfortunate accident happened.

To explain: @GarethOCal was bringing the bins out and the bin slipped. Gareths fingers were caught around the handle.. His fingers are in a very bad way and he has had 2 surgeries since Saturday.. Please send positive vibes ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7LnI0etBNy — Paula O’Callaghan (@PaulaOCal) December 28, 2022

“Gareth was bringing the bins out and the bin slipped.

“Gareth’s fingers were caught around the handle.

“His fingers are in a very bad way and he has had two surgeries since Saturday,” Paula explained in a tweet yesterday.

“Please send positive vibes.”

My wonderful Husband @GarethOCal had a freak accident last week, he has been in Hospital since and will be until the New Year 😢 Today, I’m giving my 35th pint of blood as it’s so important to give back ❤️ #giveblood #savelives — Paula O’Callaghan (@PaulaOCal) December 28, 2022

Paula had previously tweeted to say her husband had a “freak accident” last week and would be in hospital until the New Year.

Dublin-born Gareth was diagnosed with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) back in 2018.

MSA is a rare, degenerative neurological disorder affecting the body's involuntary functions, including blood pressure and motor control.