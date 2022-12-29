Thu, 29 Dec, 2022 - 19:00

Gareth O'Callaghan undergoes multiple surgeries following ‘freak accident’

The Classic Hits FM radio host will be in hospital until the New Year, his wife Paula said. 
DJ and writer Gareth O’Callaghan has undergone multiple surgeries following a recent “freak accident”, his wife Paula has revealed.

Amy Nolan

The Classic Hits FM radio host, who lives in Douglas, was taking out the bins last week when the unfortunate accident happened.

“Gareth was bringing the bins out and the bin slipped.

“Gareth’s fingers were caught around the handle.

“His fingers are in a very bad way and he has had two surgeries since Saturday,” Paula explained in a tweet yesterday.

“Please send positive vibes.” 

Paula had previously tweeted to say her husband had a “freak accident” last week and would be in hospital until the New Year.

Dublin-born Gareth was diagnosed with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) back in 2018.

MSA is a rare, degenerative neurological disorder affecting the body's involuntary functions, including blood pressure and motor control.

