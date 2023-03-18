Council asked to consider ‘meanwhile use’ of vacant sites along city's quays

CORK City Council has been asked to consider developing temporary amenity areas at vacant sites along the quays.

Labour councillor John Maher put forward a motion calling on the local authority to “address the dereliction of the city’s quay areas, including Patrick’s Quay”, and, while forming the plan, that the space would be used to create “green and public spaces”.

The city council said it is “constantly reviewing key areas throughout the city, including the city quays for dereliction”.

“There are a number of derelict sites on the quays and Cork City Council is actively working with landowners with a view to removing the dereliction.

“A number of sites along the quays were recently removed from the Derelict Sites Register.

“St Patrick’s Quay is part of our derelict sites targeted inspections programme,” states a report to councillors, adding that the City Development Plan 2022 supports “appropriate meanwhile uses for vacant commercial buildings and sites that add to the quality and character of the local neighbourhood”.

‘Meanwhile uses’ are a range of temporary uses, including cultural, creative, and community uses, on land and property awaiting longer-term development.

“Meanwhile uses may require planning permission, and where permission is required, proposals will be assessed against the City Development Plan’s development and placemaking objectives,” states the report.

Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent voiced support for the motion at a recent council meeting. He described the vacant old tax office site on Sullivan’s Quay as a particular “bugbear” of his.

“OK, there’s planning permission there… I just think there’s something wrong in the system when a site can be left there that long,” he said.

It has been more than four years since BAM Property Limited was given the green light for a hotel and office development at the site.

Previously there have been calls for a temporary amenity space to be created if delays in constructing the mixed-use development drag on much longer.

In a statement to The Echo in January, BAM Ireland said it is in “ongoing discussions” with interested parties in relation to the site and “intends to progress with the planned construction of a hotel and a significant amount of Grade A office space”.

“Talks are taking place against the backdrop of significant construction inflation which is delaying the commencement of several projects in the industry.

“BAM Ireland is confident that this site will be developed and is looking forward to doing so as soon as possible,” read the statement.