Fri, 17 Mar, 2023 - 10:43

Bridge set to create new link to popular Cork park expected to be installed in the coming weeks

Cork City Council hopes the new route will support residents, students and commuters to opt for active travel and reduce traffic congestion.
Construction on a new pedestrian and cycle bridge which will create a new link to Tramore Valley Park is well under way, with the new structure expected to be installed towards the end of April. Picture: Cork City Council Twitter

Amy Nolan

Construction on a new pedestrian and cycle bridge which will create a new link to Tramore Valley Park is well underway, with the new structure expected to be installed in the coming weeks.

Works on a new pedestrian and cycle link from the Grange Road to Tramore Valley Park, which will include a bridge over the N40, commenced last year.

Yesterday, Cork City Council published photos of the new bridge under construction at Thompsons of Carlow.

The local authority said in tandem it is progressing works on ramps, steps and bridge supports beside the South Ring Road ahead of the installation of the bridge which is expected to take place towards the end of April.

Funded by the National Transport Authority (NTA), the link will be a safe, sustainable and alternative travel route between Grange and Tramore Valley Park and onwards to Douglas.

Cork City Council hopes the new route will support residents, students and commuters to opt for active travel and reduce traffic congestion.

Last month, the NTA announced an additional €4.5m for the scheme which is due to be completed in the final quarter of 2023.

Speaking to The Echo at the time, Fine Gael councillor Shane O’Callaghan, who has frequently campaigned for the pedestrian and cycle link, described the additional funding as “fantastic news”.

Mr O’Callaghan said the scheme, when completed, will bring significant benefits.

“It should provide adults and children with a safe, picturesque and convenient way of accessing Tramore Valley Park without having to travel there by car; enable walkers and cyclists to travel from the Grange Road to Half Moon Lane without having to go on a public road; and ease traffic congestion on the Grange Road by offering a safe and convenient way for people to cycle to the city centre,” he said.

cork cyclingcork city council
