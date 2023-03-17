More than 3,500 to star in Cork city St Patrick's Day parade

CORK city centre is set to be transformed into a carnival of colour and pageantry today when the highly anticipated annual parade kicks off this afternoon.

The city is expected to experience its largest ever parade featuring over 3,500 participants in 55 groups, to a theme of ‘A Century of Stories’.

Commencing at 1pm, solidarity through sport movement the Sanctuary Runners will lead out the parade in their role as grand marshal.

The parade, which will also be live-streamed, will begin at the junction of South Mall and Parnell Place before it makes its way along South Mall and Grand Parade, then up Patrick St to finish on Merchants Quay.

It will feature large, colourful, and fun floats from arts organisations Cork Community Art Link and Cork Puppetry Company.

Cork Community Art Link is celebrating 30 years of making art for the people of Cork and its float, ‘The Blackpool Express’, is sure to wow the public as is ‘Ceol and Craic’ by Cork Puppetry Company which will have three interactive floats in the parade, each focusing on Ireland’s 100 years of stories in music.

National arts organisations joining the parade include Spraoi from Waterford.

This year’s pageant by Spraoi will feature four ‘birds’ and 25 performers each representing a genre of music or song, from disco to opera.

Joining Corkonians from the US are the prestigious University of Florida Gator Marching Band and the Grandview High School Wolf Pride Band from Denver Colorado.

Wheelchair users and those with special needs attending the parade will be accommodated in a special area in front of Dunnes Stores on Patrick St and there will be ISL interpreter services available beside the grandstand, which this year is situated opposite the Savoy.

Laura O’Mahony, presenter of Breakfast on Cork’s RedFM will MC the parade.

Travel tips

Ahead of the festivities, gardaí issued safety advice and travel tips to those planning on attending the parade or any of the other events lined up as part of the Cork St Patrick’s Festival, which runs until Sunday.

Gardaí have encouraged parade-goers to plan their journey in advance, to select the area where they want to view the parade before travelling, and to arrive early.

Parents and guardians have been asked to keep children under close supervision. Where possible children should have phone numbers for their guardians in the event of accidental separation.

Gardaí are also encouraging everybody who wishes to attend the parade to use public transport. There will be road closures and traffic restrictions in Cork city centre from early this morning. Road closure and reopening will be staggered depending on the location.

Bus Éireann has advised that there will be some changes to Bus Éireann’s services today, with many routes using temporary bus stops. Customers have been asked to check the Bus Éireann website and TFI Live App for real time information.

Gardaí have also moved to remind the public that consumption of alcohol in public places is generally restricted by local authority bylaws in most local authority areas, including Cork city centre and that gardaí will be enforcing these bye laws.

Information on road closures and diversions, bus rerouting, and Park and Ride are all listed on corkstpatricksfestival.ie along with festival events.