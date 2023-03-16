Thu, 16 Mar, 2023 - 10:25

Gardaí issue travel tips and safety advice as Cork St Patrick’s Festival kicks off

An Garda Síochána will have an extensive policing plan in place for all St Patrick’s Day parades nationwide.
Gardaí have this morning issued safety advice and travel tips to those planning on attending any of the events lined up for the Cork St Patrick’s Festival which kicks off today. Pictured are performers from the Luxe group at the Cork St Patrick's Day Parade last year. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Amy Nolan

Gardaí have this morning issued safety advice and travel tips to those planning on attending any of the events lined up for the Cork St Patrick’s Festival which kicks off today.

Organised by Cork City Council, the festival which runs until Sunday, will feature trad music performances from the Lee Sessions and other live music, art, theatre, guided tours, an outdoor market, workshops  - and of course the highly anticipated annual parade.

The city is expected to see its largest ever Patrick's Day parade tomorrow featuring over 3,500 participants in 55 groups, to a theme of 'A Century of Stories'.

Travel and safety advice for tomorrow's parade

For those planning on heading into the city centre tomorrow, Gardaí have encouraged parade-goers to plan the journey in advance, to select the area where you want to view the parade in advance of travelling and to arrive early.

Parents and guardians have been asked to keep children under close supervision.

Where possible children should have phone numbers for their guardians in the event of accidental separation.

Gardaí are encouraging everybody who wishes to attend the parade to use public transport.

There will be road closures and traffic restrictions in Cork city centre from early tomorrow morning.

Road closure and reopening will be staggered depending on the location.

For information on traffic restrictions click here.

Extensive policing plan

An Garda Síochána will have an extensive policing plan in place for all St Patrick’s Day parades nationwide.

Members of the force have moved to remind the public that the consumption of alcohol in public places is generally restricted by local authority bye laws in most local authority areas, including Cork city centre and that Gardaí will be enforcing these bye laws.

Those who will be heading on a night out over the long weekend have been advised to plan ahead; to drink alcohol responsibly and never drink and drive, no matter the time of the day or night.

Gardaí have urged revellers not to walk home alone and if you have to walk to do so in well-lit areas and make sure you can be seen by passing traffic.

People have also been urged to be vigilant against pickpockets in crowded areas and to keep valuable items in secure places.

Those driving over the weekend should park their car in a secure, well-lit area and keep valuables including bags and coats hidden.

