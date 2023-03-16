Thu, 16 Mar, 2023 - 07:00

Cork woman grand marshals London parade for Paddy's Day celebrations

Ms Casey was overjoyed to receive a call from fellow Cork native, Paul Whitnell, the president of the British-Irish Trading Alliance, inviting her to lead the Mayor of London’s 2023 St Patrick’s parade as grand marshal.
Cork woman grand marshals London parade for Paddy's Day celebrations

Blarney woman, Catherina Casey took centre stage in Trafalgar Square in London on Sunday afternoon, March 12, as London celebrated its annual St Patrick’s Day parade a few days early.

Elaine Whelan

Tricolours flew high in London’s St Patricks Day Parade as a Cork woman led the way as grand marshal.

Blarney woman, Catherina Casey took centre stage in Trafalgar Square in London on Sunday afternoon, March 12, as London celebrated its annual St Patrick’s Day parade a few days early.

The Cork expatriate has worked as full-time life coach and mentor since she first moved to the U.K. capital over 20 years ago, as well as founding the Irish in London Network, an online network supporting the Irish community in London.

Ms Casey was overjoyed to receive a call from fellow Cork native, Paul Whitnell, the president of the British-Irish Trading Alliance, inviting her to lead the Mayor of London’s 2023 St Patrick’s parade as grand marshal.

She is also set to receive the Freedom of the City of London at Guildhill in April in honour of her work in strengthening relations with Irish and London community.

The parade kicked off at noon, where the Cork woman led the procession alongside Minister for Social Protection and Rural & Community Development Heather Humphreys TD and the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

Speaking after the parade, Ms Casey said: “It was such an honour to have been given the privilege of the role of grand marshal permitting me to lead this year’s parade.” The Blarney native had previously served as chairwoman of the Mayor of London's St Patrick's community advisory board (CAB), where she was invited to Buckingham Palace to meet with Queen Elizabeth II.

Members of An Garda Síochána were also in attendance on the day to march alongside officers from the London Metropolitan Police.

London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, referred to the “historic bond” between the British and Irish people.

Mr Khan insisted that relations between the neighbouring Isles has not been damaged despite political standoffs over Brexit seeming to have “soured relations” between the two nations.

The London mayor believed that the London city parade would be the biggest in Europe, outside of Ireland and acknowledged the contribution made in London by generations of Irish workers.

Minister Humphreys spoke ahead of the festivities: “There is a very close relationship now. The Taoiseach and prime minister here seem to get on very well, actually, and they’re both of Indian descent. There are a lot of good connections being made. We always have to look to the future.” The parade will be followed by a week of events across the city as organised by London’s Irish community.

More in this section

Electric Car Charging Stations - London Obsolete telephone boxes in Cork city could be replaced with EV charging points
'It is a long time coming': Busy Cork road reopens months ahead of schedule  'It is a long time coming': Busy Cork road reopens months ahead of schedule 
Hospital corridor with gurneys Hospital overcrowding 'out of control' as over 107 patients on trolleys in Cork
#st patricks daycork
<p>An Artist's impression of the Crawford Art Gallery extension from Emmet Place. Picture: Grafton Architects</p>

Final green light for Crawford Art Gallery redevelopment

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more