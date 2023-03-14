€100,000 towards Northern Ring Road labelled a 'joke' by councillor calling for 'real funding' for project

A CORK city councillor has blasted the recent funding allocation for the long-awaited Northern Ring Road as a “joke” and has called on the Minister for Transport to “engage meaningfully and commit real funding” to the project.

Last month the Northern Ring Road, officially referred to as the Cork City Northern Transport Project, was allocated €100,000 for 2023 which was described by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) as “funding to meet current project commitments.”

At a council meeting this week, Fine Gael councillor Damian Boylan tabled a motion - which passed - calling on the council to request additional funding for the project.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Boylan indicated that he believed the recent allocation of €100,000 was merely a tokenistic gesture.

“I’m bitterly disappointed on behalf of the people of Kerry Pike, the people of Cloghroe, those in Tower, Blarney, Clogheen, Blarney Street, Shanakiel – I could go on.

“This road and the Northern Distributor Road offer these people respite from heavy traffic that is affecting their lives and that hope is gone.

“The awarding of €100,000 towards a multi-million euro project is a joke… it’s just enough money to say it’s not dead,” he said.

Labour Party councillor John Maher said the Northern Ring Road will be a “crucial part of infrastructure” and that the funding allocation is “just not good enough”.

A proposed Northern Ring Road for Cork is included in the National Development Plan 2021-2030 and is part of the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS).

It is envisaged that the road would link the M8 Cork to Dublin motorway with the planned M20 Cork to Limerick motorway and the South Ring Road near Ballincollig.

The Northern Ring Road is proposed as a separate project to the Cork Northern Distributor Road, also referenced in CMATS.

Ahead of this week's meeting, Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent had submitted a written question seeking updates on both projects.

In response, the council’s director of infrastructure development, Gerry O'Beirne said that in 2021 the council appointed a design team for the Cork Northern Ring Road with funding support from TII.

“A part of the phased delivery process for new infrastructure, a Strategic Appraisal Report was prepared for this project in 2022 and submitted to the Department of Transport for approval.

“This represents the first approval point under the Public Spending Code and Departmental approval is currently awaited.

“The project can only progress to the next phase (which is the Route Options Assessment stage) when the Departmental approval is issued on the Strategic Appraisal Report.

“The project was recently allocated grant funding of €100,000 for 2023.

“This funding will facilitate the completion of the Strategic Assessment stage only and would not be sufficient to enable progress on the Route Options Assessment Stage,” he said.

Mr O'Beirne said the council has also appointed a design team for the Cork Northern Distributer Road with funding support from the National Transport Authority (NTA).

“The Strategic Assessment Report for this project has been prepared.

“It is currently being refined to reflect input received from the NTA and in the coming weeks the report will be submitted for approval.

“Subject to the receipt of Departmental approval, the project will progress through the Route Options Assessment Stage in the coming months with the publication of an emerging preferred route for the scheme,” he continued.