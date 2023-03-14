TG4's Laochra Gael series finale on Noel O'Leary 

TG4’s definitive GAA sports show Laochra Gael is to return this spring for a 21st series, culminating in a finale focusing on the legendary Cork footballer, Noel O’Leary.

Noel is known as a true hard man of football. And throughout the epic rivalry between Cork and Kerry, it was the clash of Noel and Paul Galvin that drew the most attention.

But behind the public image, Noel had been through unthinkable tragedy. In the space of a year and a half at the turn of the century, he lost his best friend, his cousin and his brother. He overcame these terrible losses, finding a solace of sorts when he won the All Ireland in 2010. The Noel O’Leary show will air as programme eight of the series at 9.30pm, on Thursday, March 16.

The series hour-long format has proved a huge success, bringing each player’s personal stories to the screen. The series features eight Laochra with genuine star quality and reveals deeper, fresh and sometimes unexpected insights into the lives of these icons.

While their sporting careers continue to provide the backdrop to the story, the series travels well beyond the four white lines. Gripping personal storylines will compel viewers to travel towards territory unique to the GAA television landscape.

The 21st series tells the stories of Galway hurler Joe Canning, Kerry footballer Aidan O’Mahony, Kilkenny camogie star Anne Dalton, Mayo football legend Tom Parsons, Waterford Ladies Footballer Áine Wall, Tipperary Manager Liam Sheedy, Donegal winning captain Anthony Molloy, with the season finale showcasing Cork's Noel O’Leary.

Uachtarán CLG, Larry McCarthy said, “excellence in Gaelic games coverage has been a hallmark of TG4 and the Laochra Gael series has been another manifestation of this. Over many years the series has built a strong following through their diverse and compelling stories of players who have helped grow the popularity of our games. I look forward to the latest series and the profiling of more influential figures from across Gaelic games.”

The series is produced by NemetonTV from An Rinn in the Waterford Gaeltacht which has produced much of TG4’s sports coverage.