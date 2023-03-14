Tue, 14 Mar, 2023 - 07:00

Plans approved for city council housing scheme at long-vacant site plagued by dumping

The units, a mix of houses and apartments, will be developed in five blocks ranging in height from two to four storeys.
Plans for 34 units at a site in Nash’s Boreen have been approved.  

Amy Nolan

Plans for a city council housing scheme at a long-vacant site which has become a magnet for fly-tipping are set to progress after the proposal was agreed upon at a council meeting yesterday evening.

The scheme, which will be carried out for Cork City Council by way of a project agreement with developer Roy Thomas, will see 34 units developed at a site in Nash’s Boreen on the city's northside.

According to a design statement prepared by Horgan Carroll Architects, the site has been continuously plagued by dumping.

The statement also outlines that previously houses were “substantially constructed on the site” but that through legal means “Cork County Council were forced to demolish and make the site safe on health and safety grounds” prior to the area coming under the jurisdiction of Cork City Council.

The scheme went to public consultation in November and received 18 submissions.

In a report to councillors ahead of the meeting yesterday evening, the city council’s chief executive Ann Doherty said all submissions and observations have been “carefully considered”.

Following the public consultation a number of amendments were made, including a commitment to include for any additional and appropriate traffic calming measures required for the development at the detailed design of the project following concerns with regard to local traffic issues.

In the report, Ms Doherty said the scheme will "return vitality" to the site, whilst also providing "much needed social housing for applicants in need in Cork city".

Speaking at the meeting, Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald paid tribute to the council's housing department for their work and lauded the detailed engagement with residents. 

Mr Fitzgerald requested that this engagement would continue when construction commences. 

