Heritage investment planned for Cork

Cork projects are to receive over €320,000 in funding from Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS).

The Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD has announced that 34 Cork projects will receive a total of €321,154 as part of the scheme for the conservation of heritage sites.

This year’s BHIS includes awards to a range of historic structures throughout Cork, including MTU Gallery of Crawford College of Art & Design, Ivy Lawn on 118 Evergreen Road, 15 North Mall, Drumcora on Blackrock Road, Cliffmahonof Castle Road, Midleton College, Patsy’s corner on Market Square in Kinsale and St. Catherines on Chapel Hill in Macroom.

The Cork locations have been selected as part of 556 heritage projects across the country that will benefit from a total of €4.5m under this year’s Built Heritage Investment Scheme.

The scheme assists owners of heritage structures – including those on the local authorities’ Record of Protected Structures and those in Architectural Conservation Areas – to meet their obligations to care for their properties by providing match-funded grants of up to €15,000 for standard projects.

Cork County Council has been awarded €42,753 for 5 thatched structures under this year’s scheme.