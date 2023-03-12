Tributes paid following death of Cork priest who was 'a stalwart of the community'

Tributes have been paid to the former parish priest of Ballyphehane Very Reverend Canon Michael Murphy who passed away at the weekend.

Canon Murphy passed away unexpectedly at his beloved Fountainstown on Saturday.

Speaking to The Echo, Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said he was “very saddened” to hear of the passing of Canon Murphy.

“He was a stalwart of the community, ever-present and ever-visible. He was great to attend community events. Always had time to talk, and offer any support he could.

“He was loved by the people of the area, to whom he was very loyal, and will be greatly missed.

“He was also a very energetic man going swimming in the sea at Fountainstown every day he could,” Deputy Ó Laoghaire said.

Independent councillor Mick Finn described Canon Murphy as “a legend of Ballyphehane who had a huge love for the people of a tight-knit community”.

“He showed compassion and leadership at difficult times and was an inspiration to a younger generation.

He was much loved by the school communities of the area and was a regular visitor. He kept us public reps on our toes and was never slow in stepping up on issues affecting his parishioners.

“He will be sadly missed and my sympathies to his own family and his wider Ballyphehane family and friends,” he said.

Canon Murphy is sadly missed by his loving brother, sister-in-law Maura, nieces Catherine, Christine and Lynda, nephews James and Michael, nephews-in-law Rob and Peter, grandnieces Isabel and Chloe and grandnephews Conor and Liam, Bishop Fintan Gavin, Bishop John Buckley, his fellow Clergy and the Parishioners of Ballyphehane and his former parishes, relatives and friends.