Characters of Cork: Michael blazing a Trail for Cobh

THE founder of the popular Titanic Trails in the seaside town of Cobh, Dr Michael Martin recalls his many roles which led him to build a successful business highlighting the importance of Cork’s rich history.

After 23 years of service in the navy and time spent as a volunteer with the Simon Community in Cork, he wanted to venture into something where he could use his love of history. Despite the fact he did not have a business background, Michael saw the massive untapped potential of guided walking tours in Cobh in 1998.

He says that, from the time he was a little boy, he was fascinated with history.

“My mother and father always spoke about locations around Dublin and their social and historical importance, we learned to value our history and be proud of Ireland.

“I eventually formalised my education in history by undertaking a degree and then a PhD in UCC and the University of California at Berkeley as a visiting scholar. I thrive on sharing knowledge and perspective with people and history continues to be my passion,” he says.

He said the Titanic Trails venture started when he noticed that the only tourism product in Cobh from 1996 to 1997 was the Queenstown Story Heritage Centre, which at the time was predominantly focused on emigration.

“It was a fabulous centre but most of its customers came by coach, did the exhibition, and left never having even seen the town of Cobh and its fabulous architectural heritage, West View, the Cathedral and so on.

“I wanted to find a way to attract people into the town centre, provide a reason for them to come as independent travellers, and to create an increase in footfall past the retail and other establishments in the town.

“I thought that a guided walking tour would expose people to the beauty of the town, teach them about the incredible historical heritage of its buildings, streets, and piers, and make the town a more and better prosperous place in which to rear my children.

“On one occasion, visiting Boston, I took the Boston Freedom Trail and was fascinated at one stop where you are standing outside of the actual building where the American constitution was signed.

“I thought to myself, this is not a movie set or a reconstruction, this is the actual location where history was made. Applying that principle to my hometown of Cobh I came up with the idea of a Titanic Trail and so began the journey.”

Michael’s company now provides four full-time and 12 seasonal jobs, with numerous tours offered, including walking tours in Cobh and Cork, a Titanic Train excursion from Kent Station, an evening Ghost tour in Cobh, tours linking in with local attractions and tailor-built tours for particular clients.

“We have attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors to Cobh and Cork over the last 25 years, we have sold at least 200,000 copies of our books and publications, produced an annual visitor information guide for Cobh for 20 years, and have attracted individual visitors, tour companies, conferences, film crews and even American marching bands to the town.

"Over the years we suffered the effects on tourism of the Avian Flu, the Foot and Mouth Disease, 9/11, Recession, Volcanic Ash, and much more but it must be said that Covid was the most devastating of all, depriving us of all income for 2.5 years and swallowing our life savings. But as I like to say, the important thing is.... we survived and thrived.”

A jack of many trades, including managing director, historian, scholar, tutor, guide, author, public speaker, and tourism consultant, Michael said the most important of all has been taking the title of grandfather.

Highlighting the importance of family, Michael said one of his goals in life is to see his grandchildren grow up in a safe and equitable society valuing what is important in life, education, and work.

He said he also hopes to encourage all communities to value their heritage, and to franchise his type of tour to the many towns and villages of Ireland that have history and heritage emanating from every building, pavement, and farmstead.

ACHIEVEMENTS

Speaking about some of his proudest achievements to date, he noted winning the campaign for the right of representation for serving personnel of the Defence Forces in the late 1980s; becoming PDFORRA’s first-ever General Secretary; President Michael D Higgins complimenting him in a speech about the importance of his efforts on behalf of others to achieve a constitutional right for members of our Defence Forces; serving with the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in South Lebanon in 1994-95; serving in the Navy for 23 years; meeting Pope John Paul II in Rome; winning the protracted battle to save Spike Island as an international heritage attraction and creating the first interpretive guided tours there; completing and being conferred with his Doctorate in UCC; helping his departed friend Jim Halligan realise his dream of setting up a sea shanty group; and last but certainly not least becoming a grandfather.

Looking back at his time in various different roles, he says he has learned many lessons about places and people.

sharing his advice on this, he says: “Keep with your dream, ignore those who tell you such a thing would not work and remember while there are numerous overnight success stories, for the most part, it is hard work, dedication, and persistence that form the ingredients of a successful business.”

Making special mention of his two grandchildren, three-and-a-half-year-old Jayden and his eight-month-old sister Arabella, he says the best piece of advice shared with him was from his brother Jimmy who told him: “There is a huge, cavernous space in your heart that you don’t know you have until a grandchild comes along.”