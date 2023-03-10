Cork musician John Spillane performs for pupils to mark Seachtain an Gaeilge

CHILDREN from a well-known Cork national school got a music lesson with a difference yesterday from renowned singer-songwriter John Spillane.

Scoil Bhríde Eglantine pupils were treated to a spectacular concert from the star without having to leave their school “halla.” Principal Ger O’Brien, who started in the school this year, organised the musical event in a bid to promote spoken Irish in the classroom.

Mr Spillane performed a repertoire of songs he learned from his own school days such as An Po car Buile, Trasna na dTonnta and Peigin Leitir Moir.

The concert was organised to mark Seachtain na Gaeilge which runs until St Patrick’s Day. This year’s slogan is “Bain Triail Aisti” which translates as “give it a go.” Its aim is to inspire those hesitant about using the language to make use of whatever Irish they know.

Daniela enjoying the concert with singer/songwriter John Spillane for Seachtain na Gaeilge in Scoil Bhríde, Eglantine, Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

Ms O’Brien was inspired to invite John Spillane to perform the songs as a nod to the childhoods of parents and grandparents.

John Spillane has always been passionate about promoting the Irish language and released an album in 2008 titled Irish Songs We Learned at School.

The idea behind the album was to promote the appreciation of traditional songs among adults and children alike.

Rosie O’Shea, who is a first-class teacher at the school, said staff at the school are always identifying new ways of making learning fun for children.

“It’s great to have John Spillane performing songs that children can go home and sing with their parents,” she said. “The parents of most children in the school would have learned these songs in school so they can now mean something to the whole family. It also gives children a meas on the songs they may not have had before.”

She spoke of the excitement among staff and children about meeting John Spillane.

“The place is buzzing. John performed two concerts-as the hall could only hold so many children. It meant that every child had the chance to see the concert.”

The musician was delighted to be invited to the school in light of its reputation for nurturing musical talent.

Nonetheless, he had a few tough acts to follow following the school’s successful Schoolavision last month.

Pupils enjoying the concert with singer/songwriter John Spillane for Seachtain na Gaeilge in Scoil Bhríde, Eglantine, Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

The school is widely known for its take on the Eurovision Song Contest - a televised event attracting millions of viewers annually.

Some nine acts performed in the contest’s final last February that featured original songs from pupils.

Acts included Super Sisters, The Four Amigos, This is Us and Red Alert. The Only Direction also featured along with Claire Dwyer, The Fairytellers, EM irresistible, The Unicorns, 5 Rings and V-Kay.

The “rock ‘n’ roll kids” worked under the direction of staff members and event organisers Fiona Walsh, Stephanie Murphy and Rosie O’Shea.

Jon Spillane wasn't the only celebrity to perform at the school in recent months.

Special Needs Assistant Stephanie Murphy organised for her Harry Styles impersonator son Aaron Kelly to sing for the children some weeks ago.

The singer was even afforded tightened security on the day in the form of community Gardaí escorting him through to school gates.