Pictures: GAA blitz helps highlight North Mon’s co-ed move

THE North Monastery Co-Educational Secondary School recently held a GAA blitz for over 150 fifth-class students from eight primary schools in their locality.

The city secondary school, which was established in 1811, will be accepting girls into the school for the first time ever from September.

Shannon Eager from Scoil Aiseiri Chriost in action at the the blitz.

Eoin Maher, a teacher at the Mon, said the school is actively highlighting that they will be a co-educational school from September.

Girls from North Presentation at the the blitz.

“We recently held a GAA tournament for fifth-class students on our own pitches. We are trying to promote that we are taking female students from September. These students will hopefully be enrolling in September, 2024. Over 150 primary school students took part on the day,” he said, adding that

the GAA blitz was a ‘huge’ success.

Boys from Scoil Mhuire Fatima, North Mon Primary at the the blitz.

“We ran this blitz before, but this was our first year doing it with female students. It was a huge success. There were games in hurling, football, camogie, and ladies’ football. It ran for four hours.

Team from Sccoil Padre Pio at the the blitz.

“The tournament attracted huge numbers. We have great facilities, and our pitch was in great condition. Parents and guardians were there and there was a lovely atmosphere.

“Eight local schools participated in the blitz, including Scoil Íosagáin, Blarney Street, North Monastery Primary School, Scoil Aiséirí Chríost, St Mary’s on the Hill Primary School, Padre Pio, North Presentation Primary School, and Gaeilscoil Pheig Sayers.

Boys from Scoil Choilmcille, Blarney Street CBS at the the blitz.

“Refreshments were provided after to all teachers and students in the hall. It capped off a great day,” Mr Maher added. “The main focus was on having fun, participating, and developing skills.

Girls from St Mary's On The Hill at the the blitz.

“The students were a pleasure to deal with. They represented their schools very well. They can be extremely proud of their behaviour and their skillset. They had a fun day and they learned new skills. Four teachers were involved in this project. Philip O’Brien, Shane Burke, Maurice Brennan, and I organised and co-ordinated events.”

Girls from Scoil Aiseiri Chriost at the the blitz.

Mr Maher also paid tribute to Northside Community Enterprises for their assistance.

Pupils and teachers from Scoil Iosagain, Farranree at the the blitz.

“Teachers from our school refereed the games and helped on the day. I would also like to thank Northside Community Enterprises who are based in Farranferris. They supplied four coaches who are doing a course in recreation and leisure. We linked in with them. They also helped with the refereeing on the day.

Hurlers from Gaelscoil Pheig Sayers at the the blitz.

“We are looking forward to next year’s blitz already. It will be bigger and better. Being active is very important for wellbeing. It also offers the chance for the students to make new friends from neighbouring schools.”