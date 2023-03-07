Donation from sweet shop owner helps Cork city school purchase CD players for students

A generous donation from a local sweet shop owner has enabled the North Monastery Co-educational Secondary School to purchase five new CD players.

Tracie Field who owns The Corner Shop on St Mary’s Road, which is popularly known on the northside as Sheila’s recently donated €100 to the Cork city secondary school as a means of giving back to the local community.

Ms Field said both the sweet shop and the North Monastery Co-educational Secondary School are part of the community.

“The North Monastery school is very close to my shop. The sweet shop and the secondary school are part of the community. The shop is going now a good 50 years. I have had it now for three years this year. Norma had it for 33 years and Sheila had it before that,” she said.

Tracie Field, owner of The Corner Shop on St Mary's Road who donated €100 to the Modern Languages Department at The North Monastery Secondary School, Cork pictured with teachers Mr Shane Ryan and Ms Claire O'Connor. and students Keeta Quilligan and Jamie Crowley. The department used the money to purchase Bluetooth CD and FM Radio BOOMBOXES for the classrooms. Pic: Larry Cummins

The owner of the sweet shop added that is nice to help out in the local community. “The students are here every day between 1pm and 1.45pm. I get on fantastically with them. It is nice to help out and give back to the local community. They are all lovely children.”

North Monastery teacher Shane Ryan said the donation was much appreciated by the school. “It is a lovely gesture and much appreciated. She is located only around the corner. I popped in one day and I told her we were looking for support from the local community. Tracie very kindly donated €100 to the school to use for whatever we needed.”

Mr Ryan said the school bought five new CD players with the financial donation.

“The CD players needed to be revamped. We decided we would update the modern foreign language department.

"We purchased five new CD players from the donation and just in time as the oral exams for the Leaving Certificate students are coming up.”

The secondary school teacher said Ms Field is ‘investing’ in the students. “Our students visit the sweet shop every day. The sweet shop is iconic. It is around since I was a young fella. We are delighted to get support from a local business.

“She is investing in the students. The sweet shop and secondary school are part of the community. We always like to think that the Mon is at the centre of the northside,” he added.