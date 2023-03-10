Lough bistro plans appealed to An Bord Pleanála

PLANS to change a former commercial premises into a bistro café at the Cork Lough, have been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Applicant Ronan Power sought planning permission from Cork City Council on May 9 last year to change a premises at 1B Lough Road, The Lough, Cork into a bistro.

The council gave the go-ahead on February 8 this year subject to 14 conditions. The plans attracted objections from some local residents.

A group of residents wrote a joint letter to the Council outlining their concerns.

“The conditional permission for change of use was from existing premises to a café,” stated the objection. “The current application is for change of use to café/bistro, which is materially different from the change of use granted by the conditional permission which will expire shortly.”

The objectors said there is “no explanation, justification or reason given by the applicant for the proposed change from café to café/bistro.”

The plans submitted “do not appear to reflect the current layout of the café”.

The City Development Plan “seeks to prevent takeaways, fast food restaurants in inappropriate locations. We consider that this location on a busy route with no on street parking is completely inappropriate for use as a bistro.”

“We strenuously object to any change of use to a café/bistro. We have already had enough problems with the café alone. A bistro at this residential location will change the use completely, due to likely preparation and serving of food, alcohol, longer opening hours etc all of which would completely detract from our residential amenity.”

The residents stated that they originally objected in 2018 on the grounds that it would cause “undue problems with sewage, noise, litter and activity not conducive to its location in such a residential and amenity area.” The plans were “unsustainable” in relation to parking and lack of spatial outdoor space, according to the objectors.

The City Council’s decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála on March 3. The case is due to be decided by July 6 next.