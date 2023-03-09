Thu, 09 Mar, 2023 - 14:01

Cork County Council takes delivery of electric sweepers

Pictured are, from lef: Michael Lynch, Director of Services, Cork Co. Co; Tim Lucey, Chief Executive, Cork County Council. Cllr. Danny Collins, Mayor of the County of Cork and Flor O'Sullivian, Cork Co. Co. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Martin Mongan

CORK County Council has taken delivery of two electric compact sweepers.

This is the first time any local authority in Ireland has taken delivery of such machines, which will be used to maintain the expanding network of pedestrian and cycle routes being constructed in the county.

Funded by the National Transport Authority (NTA), the sweepers will be deployed across the southern corridor of the Cork County Metropolitan Area — Carrigaline Municipal District, and the eastern corridor of Cobh and East Cork Municipal Districts.

The electric sweepers will result in significant CO2 savings of 90% when compared to their diesel equivalents over their lifetime.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins spoke about the importance of sustainable practices in the region.

“We are delighted to take delivery of these electric compact sweepers, which are a testament to the council’s commitment to promoting and implementing sustainable practices.

“The expansion of our network of pedestrian and cycle routes is a key part of this commitment, and the sweepers will play a vital role in maintaining these routes and ensuring they are safe and accessible for everyone.”

Cork County Council is progressing a strategic cycle network across the Cork County Metropolitan Area. When complete, it will connect Dunkettle to Midleton and on to Youghal via the Greenway on the eastern corridor.

Along the southern corridor, the existing Passage West to Blackrock pedestrian and cycle route will be linked to the Carrigaline to Crosshaven pedestrian and cycle route.

Chief executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey emphasised the benefits of sustainable transport links for the county.

“The high-quality network of pedestrian and cycle routes being constructed by Cork County Council will facilitate the safe movement of people on foot and on bike between residential zones and strategic employment centres including Carrigtwohill, Little Island, and Ringaskiddy, as well as schools, commercial centres, and amenities.

“The introduction of these electric sweepers will help us in reducing our emissions and meeting our climate action targets, while also ensuring that our pedestrian and cycle routes are well-maintained.”

