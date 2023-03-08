Cork TD: Island life is ‘under threat’ without an action plan

NEW Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns has asked the Government for an update on the islands strategy, given that the future of island living off the coast of Cork is “under threat.”

“I am concerned at the lack of progress on a national offshore islands’ strategy and action plan,” Ms Cairns said.

“County Cork has some of Ireland’s most famous islands, from Sherkin Island and Cape Clear - Oileán Chléire, to Bere Island. However, these communities face unique challenges that need target policies.”

A proper government strategy must respond to these communities’ needs, she said.

“I regularly seek updates from the minister for community and rural development on this matter.

“The distinct issues for islanders were highlighted in a recent report produced by UCC researchers, in conjunction with West Cork island groups. It was unequivocal in its finding that the lack of affordable, good-quality housing is impacting on the ability of islands to attract newcomers and retain existing inhabitants and the next generation of islanders.

“It is clear from their detailed research that the future of island living is under threat. The housing emergency affecting the rest of the country is also experienced on off-shore islands, and then there are the additional pressures and challenges they face daily.

“There is a glaring need for a co-ordinated and properly resourced strategy to support the unique cultural and social character of our offshore islands,” said Ms Cairns.

During Dáil parliamentary questions, Ms Cairns asked the Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys to make a statement on the matter.

“As the deputy will be aware, the Government is committed to publishing an islands policy, as per the Programme for Government commitment and the commitments made in Our Rural Future,” said Ms Humphreys.

“I received a draft of the policy before Christmas. While it’s clear that a lot a work has been done in getting the draft policy to this stage, I believe there’s more work needed to firm up the text and, more importantly, the actions.

ACTION PLAN

“I’ve committed to publishing an action plan along with the policy, as I did with the rural development policy, Our Rural Future. We can see the difference that is making across the country, transforming our rural communities, town and villages, whether it’s in Galway or Monaghan or Cork, and I want to make sure that we do the same thing for our islands.”

Ms Humphreys said she is “determined to ensure the policy is delivered”.

“Our island communities have been waiting a long time for this policy and I’m not going to settle for more of the same from state bodies if that doesn’t deliver anything better for the islands. I want to see them committing to meaningful actions in this plan.

“On that basis, I’ve gone back to my officials and asked them to re-engage with colleagues across government departments and agencies to revisit the document and make sure that this islands policy is accompanied by a robust action plan.

“I’m determined that this policy will be finalised as soon as possible, so that I can bring it to government for approval and get it published. But I won’t do that until I’m satisfied that it contains credible actions that will make a difference to our island communities,” said Ms Humphreys.