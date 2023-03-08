Cork libraries celebrate International Women’s Day

CORK County Council’s Library and Arts Service will host a series of events to mark this year’s International Women’s Day, which takes place today.

Libraries in the county will host special events celebrating and supporting women, as well as book and information displays in branches. Several libraries will present story-time sessions for primary schools, as well as marking the day with their book clubs, knitting circles and creative writing groups.

A series of Healthy Ireland talks will take place in libraries, including in Bandon, and Skibbereen library where The Marie Keating Foundation will present ‘Your Health Your Choice’. The talk gives an overview of what can be done to reduce the risk of developing cancer.

Meanwhile, Mallow Library will host scientists from APC Microbiome and Teagasc to present ‘Mind Your Microbes’ on the importance of microbes to our health.

Cobh Library will be the location for a ‘Nutrition for Healthy Living’ talk with dietician Aoife McDonald of the Digestive Health Clinic. The talk will cover how to build balanced meals and snacks, eating to manage energy levels, tips for increasing fibre intake and important nutrients for women.

A flash fiction short story competition for adults with a theme of ‘The Door Is Open’ will also be launched. Details and entry forms are available online or at libraries. Entries can be submitted in Irish and English and the closing date is March 31.

Welcoming the library service programme for International Women’s Day, deputy mayor of Co Cork Deirdre O’Brien said: “This year’s International Women’s Day theme of ‘Embrace Equity’ is a reminder that we must offer people the tools and supports needed to achieve greater equality.

“Our library service strives to remove barriers ensuring everyone can avail of their local library. With no membership fees, inclusive services and initiatives such as the Period Poverty Programme offering free sanitary products to the public in all branch libraries, our libraries actively promote and engage the principals of creating equity for all.”

She said: “This year, we celebrate the 111th anniversary of International Women’s Day but also the first year of Cork County Council’s Women’s Caucus. Since its establishment in 2022, we have worked to highlight the importance of diversity and inclusion across all areas of society.

“We want to inspire a new generation of women in local government. I hope you will all join me in ‘Embracing Equity’ this International Women’s Day and every day.”