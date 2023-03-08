Cork libraries celebrate International Women’s Day

Today's @echolivecork has lots on #InternationalWomensDay. Get it in your local shop or online at https://t.co/orriu3QZ7K #internationalwomensday2023 pic.twitter.com/FoYgZGMfKl— Robert McNamara (@whatrobdidnext) March 8, 2023
“Our library service strives to remove barriers ensuring everyone can avail of their local library. With no membership fees, inclusive services and initiatives such as the Period Poverty Programme offering free sanitary products to the public in all branch libraries, our libraries actively promote and engage the principals of creating equity for all.”
- Follow Cork County Library and Arts Service on social media for updates on International Women’s Day. Check your library for events and bookings or email corkcountylibrary@corkcoco.ie for more