Engineers to tackle traffic issues at new Cork city road junction

TRAFFIC issues in and around a new junction in an area linking Ballyphehane and Turners Cross are to be addressed by engineers, following the Local Area Committee meeting of Council.

Congestion and turning issues, as well as new rat runs through estates, were raised at the meeting and Councillors were given assurances that the functioning of the Curragh Road junction would be reviewed.

“We had pre-empted some of the problems that have materialised but unfortunately our concerns were not taken into account when the plans were being drawn up,” explained Independent Cllr Mick Finn.

“All the ward councillors have been receiving complaints about it.

“We have been informed that the traffic lights have yet to be fully harmonised and that the junction upgrade is still a work in progress.

“We have indicated several issues around queueing across the span of the junction and issues with vehicles turning up Tory Top Road.” Cllr Finn said that once fully operational, the junction will be looked at again and changes will be made if necessary.

“Residents in Lower Kent Road have seen a surge in traffic using their road as a rat run to avoid the junction and this will be addressed as part of the overall review.”

Cllr Finn said he has been told the junction is not on the Council’s plan of work at present as there is no funding for it.

Cllr Finn also provided an update on what he described as the “dangerous junction” at the crossroads of Tower Street, Friar Street and Friars Walk.

Following a series of accidents at the junction, Cllr Finn said it is high time that the cross roads had a safety audit carried out and improvement works installed.

“This junction is perilous and has seen serious accidents including loss of life on an annual basis for many years - it’s time it was addressed once and for all and made safer,” stated Cllr Finn.

“I live very close to the area and come across accidents there regularly.

“There is no proper signage signalling a dangerous junction, most of the lines on the road have vanished and there are no warning lights to slow down vehicles,” he added.

“It needs some investment and councillors have been told that it will be looked at again and a possible funding source identified.”