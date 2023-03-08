More than 1,550 Ukrainian children now attending Cork schools

THE number of Ukrainian pupils in Cork city and county schools has surpassed 1,550, according to the latest figures from the Department of Education.

As of Wednesday, March 1, 14,931 Ukrainian pupils have been enrolled in primary and secondary schools across Ireland.

Out of that figure, 9,650 of these pupils have been accommodated in primary schools while 5,281 pupils have enrolled in post-primary schools.

In Cork, there are now 1,562 Ukrainian children enrolled in schools across the county — 1,044 at primary level and 518 at post-primary level.

The department said that according to current data, there is an enrolment rate of 91% among Ukrainian children aged 5-18.

To assist with the transition of Ukrainian students and their families into Irish schools, Regional Education and Language Teams (REALT) continue to operate, hosted by the 16 regional education and training boards around Ireland and staffed by regionally-based education support personnel.

These teams are ensuring that clear, accessible information flows are in place between schools, local education support services, and national support structures in relation to people arriving from Ukraine.

Information for parents in Ukrainian and Russian on accessing school places is available on gov.ie/Ukraine.

