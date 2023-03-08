Wed, 08 Mar, 2023 - 07:00

More than 1,550 Ukrainian children now attending Cork schools

The department said that according to current data, there is an enrolment rate of 91% among Ukrainian children aged 5-18
More than 1,550 Ukrainian children now attending Cork schools

In Cork, there are now 1,562 Ukrainian children enrolled in schools across the county — 1,044 at primary level and 518 at post-primary level.

John Bohane

THE number of Ukrainian pupils in Cork city and county schools has surpassed 1,550, according to the latest figures from the Department of Education.

As of Wednesday, March 1, 14,931 Ukrainian pupils have been enrolled in primary and secondary schools across Ireland.

Out of that figure, 9,650 of these pupils have been accommodated in primary schools while 5,281 pupils have enrolled in post-primary schools.

In Cork, there are now 1,562 Ukrainian children enrolled in schools across the county — 1,044 at primary level and 518 at post-primary level.

The department said that according to current data, there is an enrolment rate of 91% among Ukrainian children aged 5-18.

To assist with the transition of Ukrainian students and their families into Irish schools, Regional Education and Language Teams (REALT) continue to operate, hosted by the 16 regional education and training boards around Ireland and staffed by regionally-based education support personnel.

These teams are ensuring that clear, accessible information flows are in place between schools, local education support services, and national support structures in relation to people arriving from Ukraine.

Information for parents in Ukrainian and Russian on accessing school places is available on gov.ie/Ukraine.

pport services, and national support structures in relation to people arriving from Ukraine.

Information for parents in Ukrainian and Russian on accessing school places is available on gov.ie/Ukraine.

Read More

Engineers to tackle traffic issues at new Cork city road junction

More in this section

Cork woman flying high: Female pilot prepares to compete in Aerobatic Championships Cork woman flying high: Female pilot prepares to compete in Aerobatic Championships
Tenancy Agreement 'Packed to the rafters:' Charities despair at decision to lift eviction ban
Pics: Launch of 18th Lifelong Learning Festival in Cork Pics: Launch of 18th Lifelong Learning Festival in Cork
#ukraineukraine
judge gavel on a blue wooden background

'I lived in fear of him': Man to be sentenced for rape of daughters

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more