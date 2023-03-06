Suspended term for headbutting security guard at Penneys in Cork

A security man at Penney’s had two front teeth knocked out by a headbutt from a 45-year-old woman who was stopped for shoplifting.

Rosemary O’Sullivan of Barrett’s Buildings, Cork, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm to the security man.

Sergeant Geraróid Davis said that on Friday June 12 2020, gardaí responded to a call to the scene outside Penney’s on St. Patrick’s Street. Security staff followed Rosemary O’Sullivan to Cook Street as she ignored their efforts to get her to wait outside the store.

“She headbutted one of the security men by headbutting him when she threw her head back into his face causing the loss of two teeth,” Sgt. Davis said.

Her previous convictions include one from May last year for an aggravated burglary.

Frank Buttimer said that while the accused was extremely anxious in court she had improved immeasurably from how she had been over a year ago.

“She required intervention in the Central Mental Hospital following her release from prison. There was an issue about fitness to plead and her capacity in relation to the offending.

“As an in-patient at the Central Mental Hospital, for the first time in her life she obtained meaningful intervention.” Mr Buttimer said.

The 45-year-old spoke up to say, “I am doing very well, your honour. I am attending women’s group and probation. I am taking my medication.” Mr Buttimer said the accused carried out the assault when she was experiencing severe mental health difficulties. “In her right mind, she would not have done it. And she does empathise with the victim,” the solicitor said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “I am aware of your background history and your illness.” The judge said the offence would merit a jail term but that in light of all the background circumstances he would impose a nine-month suspended sentence.