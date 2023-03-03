Adventure series aims to raise money for CHI

A CORK native and Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) patient has launched this year’s Children’s Health Foundation ‘Dare to be Brave’ adventure series.

The adventure series will raise vital funds to support sick children and their families in Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght, and Connolly hospitals.

Patrick Donohoe was at the launch of the series of adrenaline-inducing events, which includes a 13,000ft skydive, abseil from Croke Park’s iconic Hogan Stand, a 24-hour wilderness survival challenge, and ‘Hell & Back’, along with his brothers James, Sean, and Michael.

Patrick was born in 2021 with an underlying heart condition that required open-heart surgery in the first six months of his life.

For Patrick’s parents, Michelle and Brian, their journey with Crumlin started well before his arrival, and by the time Patrick was born, they had met his cardiologist, Dr Orla Franklin, and her team a number of times.

The Donohoes made their first trip to CHI at Crumlin when Patrick was just shy of four weeks old.

After that first visit, they had weekly calls with his team and monthly visits to meet his cardiologist in Crumlin until they got the call to bring Patrick for his surgery when he was nearly four months old.

Patrick had his open-heart surgery in Crumlin in May, 2021, and after a short stay, was en route back to Cork to his big brothers James, Sean, and Michael — and he hasn’t looked back since his surgery.

CHI at Crumlin patient Patrick Donohoe launches Children's Health Foundation's Dare to be Brave adventure series including a skydive and and abseil down Croke Park. L-R James, Patrick, Sean & Michael Donohoe.

He has now launched this year’s Children’s Health Foundation events which will take place between June and September, which are all set to provide participants with exciting experiences.

On June 29 and June 30, a skydiving challenge will take place in Edenderry in Offaly.

On July 14, there will be a 24-hour wilderness survival challenge in Glendalough in Wicklow.

There will be a Croke Park abseil challenge held on August 25 and September 16, and Hell & Back will take place at Kilruddery House in Bray on September 30.

Each year, thousands of sick children like Patrick cross the doors of CHI hospitals and urgent care centres at Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght, and Connolly.

For these children, the hospital can be a scary place, especially when they are unwell.

Every day, the children in CHI hospitals and urgent care centres summon an incredible amount of bravery, and the Children’s Health Foundation is committed to supporting them and the hospitals and urgent care centres to continue their vital and lifesaving work.

Interim chief executive at Children’s Health Foundation, Hugh Kane, said: “Taking part in our ‘Dare to be Brave’ adventure series is a fantastic way to raise funds for sick children, whilst enjoying unique, once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

“We see brave children every day receive treatment in CHI hospitals and urgent care centres. By daring to be brave and taking part in this campaign, you will be supporting sick children, and I have no doubt your bravery will help save lives.”

Participants can sign up to take part in all challenges, or choose which of the challenges they want to take on.