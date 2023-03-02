Cork influencer Trisha Lewis to appear on The Late Late Show

Cork woman Trisha Lewis, also known as Trisha’s Transformation, will join a star-studded panel on tonight’s Late Late Show.

Trisha will reveal how she overcame her secret gambling addiction, faced down loan sharks, and cleared a debt of tens of thousands of Euros she had built up.

Irish women’s soccer hero Amber Barrett will explain why her goal to seal Ireland’s place at the Women’s World Cup next summer and her community in Donegal will be forever intertwined.

The Great British Bake-Off judge Prue Leith and comedian Emma Doran will also feature.

Straight from the stage of the annual Press Photographers Association of Ireland (PPAI) Awards Ceremony, PPAI president David Branigan will present some of the award-winning press photos of 2022. The Press Photographer of the Year will also join Ryan and David directly from the award ceremony on Friday night.

Plus, there will be live Irish music from Pillow Queens who will perform Hearts and Minds and country star Nathan Carter who will sing The Morning After.

The Late Late Show kicks off at 9:30pm on Friday.