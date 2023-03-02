'All to play for' at Youghal Library Lego club

Youghal library’s Lego club is proving popular with local children, who are getting involved in the play initiative at the Cork County Council facility.

The Cork County Council Youghal Lego club was established in September 2022 and takes in a group of 8-9 kids for a block of five weeks at a time working with their creativity and imagination.

The Library Lego Clubs are run at several locations across the Cork County, with waiting lists of children looking for places on the popular program.

Kathleen Lonergan runs the Youghal Library Lego club.

“I liked Lego myself as a child, so it is very enjoyable.”

Ms Lonergan said she enjoys seeing the kids make friends through their common interests.

“A lot of the kids don’t know each other and you see them engaging and getting to know each other. It’s great to see. Not every child likes sports, so you know, it's great.”

The Lego Club coordinator said all the children on the programme really enjoy it and want to stay on the play scheme.

“We do different things with them, this group created their own version of Youghal town, but some kids just like to do their own thing.

"They work on a piece for several weeks or break it up and start again every time. It varies.”

Ms Lonergan said all kids are welcome to join the Cork County Council Lego club waiting lists in their area.

For more information check out the Cork County Council Library website or click here.