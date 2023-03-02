Thu, 02 Mar, 2023 - 10:34

'All to play for' at Youghal Library Lego club

The Lego Club coordinator said all the children on the programme really enjoy it and want to stay on the play scheme.
'All to play for' at Youghal Library Lego club

Cork County Council Youghal Library Lego Club with their creative construction of Youghal town, from the left: Oliver, Sebastian, Isla, Emma, Emily and Ellen.

Roisin Burke

Youghal library’s Lego club is proving popular with local children, who are getting involved in the play initiative at the Cork County Council facility.

The Cork County Council Youghal Lego club was established in September 2022 and takes in a group of 8-9 kids for a block of five weeks at a time working with their creativity and imagination.

The Library Lego Clubs are run at several locations across the Cork County, with waiting lists of children looking for places on the popular program.

Kathleen Lonergan runs the Youghal Library Lego club.

“I liked Lego myself as a child, so it is very enjoyable.” 

Ms Lonergan said she enjoys seeing the kids make friends through their common interests.

“A lot of the kids don’t know each other and you see them engaging and getting to know each other. It’s great to see. Not every child likes sports, so you know, it's great.” 

The Lego Club coordinator said all the children on the programme really enjoy it and want to stay on the play scheme.

“We do different things with them, this group created their own version of Youghal town, but some kids just like to do their own thing. 

"They work on a piece for several weeks or break it up and start again every time. It varies.” 

Ms Lonergan said all kids are welcome to join the Cork County Council Lego club waiting lists in their area.

For more information check out the Cork County Council Library website or click here.

More in this section

judge gavel on a blue wooden background Man told garda he would put him through a 'f***ing window'
judge gavel on a blue wooden background Thurles man told Garda in Cork he would throw him through a window
Social Democrats leadership 'Progress is a collective effort': Cork’s Holly Cairns makes first speech as party leader 
youghalcorkcork county council
<p>Sanctuary Runners Nomathemba Macala, Sharin Pillay, Esmeraldo Tavares and Angela Flynn and the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde pictured in Elizabeth Fort at the launch of the Cork St Patrick’s Festival. Photo: Darragh Kane</p>

Cork City Council announces theme of 'largest ever' Patrick's Day parade 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit
Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more