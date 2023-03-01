Irish Rail upgrades six Cork train stations

IRISH Rail has announced the completion of upgrades at six Cork stations, with works at two others to be completed in the coming weeks.

The works, which include the installation of new passenger information screens, public address speakers, help points, CCTV and induction hearing loops, have been completed at Little Island, Glounthaune, Carrigtwohill, Rushbrooke, Cobh and Midleton.

Further works at Fota and Carrigaloe are expected to be completed and fully commissioned over the coming weeks.

The project is funded by the National Transport Authority.

The digital displays will be centrally controlled from Mallow, and will provide passenger information in both Irish and English, something the company says will give rail users a more inclusive, reliable and accessible experience.

Last July, Irish Rail doubled its off-peak services from Cork to Cobh and Midleton, and works to improve the Cork rail network have continued since.

Upgraded passenger information displays have also been installed at Kent Station, with Mallow Station set to receive a similar upgrade over the coming months.

The customer information systems project links directly to the Cork Area Commuter Rail (CACR) programme, which is the largest ever investment in the Cork rail network.

The programme is scheduled to deliver capacity for a 10-minute service frequency on the network compared to the current 30 minute service, which the company says will build more connected communities and deliver a more sustainable transport network.

Among its priorities, the CACR programme includes the development of the three existing railway corridors in the Cork area, providing a high frequency north-east connection through the city, with additional rolling stock introduced to meet existing and future demand.

An integrated transport hub at Kent Station is planned to promote a shift away from the private car, with a planned through platform which will allow commuter trains to travel through Kent Station from Mallow and onto Midleton or Cobh without terminating or requiring passengers to change service.

LACK OF PLATFORMS

Irish Rail says service operations at Kent Station are currently constrained by the lack of platforms which facilitate the through running of trains.

Most services from Mallow, Midleton and Cobh currently terminate at Kent Station with passengers required to change service to continue an onward journey.

A 220 metre-long, six metre-wide, double-sided extension to Kent’s current Platform five, providing for a sixth platform, is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024.

New stations are planned at Blarney/Stoneview, Monard, Blackpool/Kilbarry, Tivoli, Dunkettle, Carrigtwohill West, Water Rock, and Ballynoe and at Park and Ride interchange points.