Kinsale GAA to move home to new facility

KINSALE GAA are set to relocate from Jack Barrett Memorial Park grounds as they have been granted permission for a major new build.

The GAA club say they have “outgrown” their current location according to committee members.

The proposed development includes the construction of four full sized playing pitches, an astroturf pitch, a single storey clubhouse building, single storey gym building, single storey equipment store, surface car park and a children’s playground.

Kinsale GAA’s development will provides for a ball stop netting serving each of the proposed pitches and the provision of six 21 metre floodlights serving the pitches and 12-18 metre floodlights which will be serving the proposed astroturf pitch.

“Our vision is to develop a much-needed local community hub through the development of our facility, including modern playing pitches, clubhouse, community room, gym, playground and social areas,” Kinsale GAA Committee chairperson, Laurence Murphy said.

This will be a major upgrade for Kinsale locals as the club’s current set up only provides for one pitch, a training area, clubhouse and ball wall.

“Kinsale GAA’s existing ground has served the club well over the years, however in recent years the club has outgrown the current home and there is need for the club to relocate to a larger site to best serve the needs of the growing club membership,” the spokesperson for the GAA club reported.

The club has revealed that the growth in the population of the town in the past decade has resulted in a sharp increase in Kinsale GAA membership, particularly at underage levels. Membership has expanded from 660 people in 2012 to 1,214 members in 2019.

The demand is expected to continue to grow and the club predicts by 2023 it will have 1,585 members.

“In the last three or four years, the numbers have increased massively and this isn’t surprising as Kinsale itself is expanding with up to a 20 percent increase in population in recent years,” Mr Murphy explained.

In December 2022, the GAA club officially launched the ‘Win A House in Kinsale’ fundraiser, with the funds raised from the raffle being put towards the development of the new facility for Kinsale GAA.