Unsung Cork heroes receive Spirit awards

A centre set up by a group of parents to provide vital intervention services to young children with Down Syndrome and their families has been named the overall winner of the Cork International Hotel Community Spirit Award 2022.

It’s the second year of the monthly awards to honour the unsung heroes who volunteer and make a significant contribution to their community.

A gala dinner was held at the Cork International Hotel to celebrate the 12 monthly recipients and to name the overall winners.

Down Syndrome Centre Cork, the May winner, was announced as the Judges Overall Winner at the special event.

The Forge Hill-based centre was established in 2014 and relies entirely on fundraising to deliver occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, early intervention programmes as well as parent and baby classes.

It also runs events for siblings and networking events for parents.

The Public Vote went to the Friends of Danny Crowley, the January winner.

Following Danny’s untimely passing after a long battle with leukaemia in 2013 at age 12, his friends and family set up the Danny Crowley Christmas Swim as their way of remembering him while also raising funds for the Mercy Kids and Teens appeal, which has raised €150,000 since 2013.

Club Chairman of Carrigaline United AFC, Willie Walsh, who won the October award, was presented with a Lifetime Contribution Award.

He is also heavily involved in the local community and is a volunteer and Board Member with the Carrigaline Family Support Centre.

Eoghan Murphy, General Manager of the Cork International Hotel said: “We were thrilled to host the 2nd annual awards night for the winners, their family and friends.

“It is wonderful to be able to gather and celebrate so many remarkable individuals and groups who contribute so much to their communities.”

Director of Group Operations with Trigon Hotels, Carmel Lonergan was on the judging panel and said: “Congratulations to all winners across the year, they are a positive inspiration to us all to get out and do work within our communities.”