Cork RNLI appeals for fundraising volunteers

THE RNLI has appealed for fundraising volunteers to join its lifesaving crew at its branches in Cork City, Crosshaven, Kinsale, Courtmacsherry and Castletownbere.

Volunteers are at the heart of the RNLI and make up 95% of its people, all of whom are dedicated to saving lives at sea.

Odharnait Collins is the chair of the Baltimore RNLI fundraising branch, having first got involved in 2019.

Lifeboats are part of the Collins family.

“My grandfather, Christy Collins, was the coxswain of the Baltimore lifeboat,” Odharnait said.

“I remember the stories and awards of his from my childhood.

“Then my dad, Pat, who does relief mechanic and relief coxswain, and his brothers joined the crew when they came of age and my brother, Diarmuid, joined the crew when he was 17.

“My mother, Joan, was involved in fundraising an,d after she passed away in 2018, the committee asked if I would step up.

“Growing up, I have always been aware of the importance of the lifeboat and the great lengths that the crew go to and it is always a relief to everyone to know it is there when needed,” she said.

Since coming onboard as chair, Odharnait has encouraged people to join and says there is a wonderful blend of experience and youth in the branch.

“We work together on a range of annual events, some of which have been going for 20 years and others that are new,” Odharnait said.

“Seeing the good that can come of something we put our heart and soul into organising is the reward for me.”

RNLI fundraising partnership lead, Mary Creedon, lauded the selfless efforts of people like Odharnait.

“Without our volunteers, the RNLI simply would not be able to operate the way it does today,” Ms Creedon said.

“With 92% of the RNLI’s income coming from donations, the charity relies on the generosity of supporters and on the dedication of our fundraising volunteers to help raise essential funds,” she said.

“If you like to have fun, enjoy meeting new people, and want to join a motivated and enthusiastic team, we encourage you to find out more and apply.

“You will learn new skills, gain experience, and have the rewarding satisfaction of giving back.

“The RNLI will also provide all the necessary training and support so you can carry out your chosen role effectively.”

To find out more or to apply, see rnli.org/OneCrewVolunteers