'It's embarrassing for people': Cork councillors call for cash entrance at all GAA games

“WE need to stand up for our older generation,” said county councillor Bernard Moynihan after Cork County Council supported his motion to write to the Cork County Board asking for one cash entrance to be maintained at all GAA games.

The motion received unanimous support at yesterday’s full council meeting as a plethora of councillors said the current online ticketing system is deterring people in Cork, particularly the elder generation, from attending games due to not having good internet access or not being technically savvy.

Mr Moynihan, a Fianna Fáil representative for Kanturk-Mallow municipal district, said the GAA should listen to their supporters.

“The banks were going to go cashless last year but they changed their mind. They listened to their customers. The GAA should do the same. There are a lot of people in rural Ireland who can’t get access to the internet and who can’t use the phone to book tickets,” he said.

“I know people who have said they won’t go to matches because they don’t want to be embarrassed at the gate,” said Ms Moynihan.

“We are not against change, but there should be a combination of cashless, card and the online system. Age Action Ireland are saying it is anti-people who are older. People look forward to attending games. It is a huge part of their social life and good for their mental health.

“I think the GAA have gone a step too far with this. The taxpayer has put huge money into Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Surely we can allow our patrons to be allowed into Páirc Uí Rinn and Páirc Uí Chaoimh by using a card and having the cash option as well,” he added.

Tickets are available for some games in retail outlets, but cash sales are not in place at games.

'DEGRADING'

The motion, which also stated that GAA headquarters in Croke Park should be written to, was seconded by the Mayor of the County of Cork Danny Collins who said it can be “degrading” for people asking for help to access an online ticket.

“I have customers who ask me could I book the tickets for them. It is degrading for them to have to do this. Why can’t they just turn up to the ground and pay at the gate?”

Fianna Fáil councillor Joe Carroll said the GAA is supposed to be about communities and people.

“I know a lot of people who spent all their life supporting the GAA, but who don’t go to matches anymore. The GAA is supposed to be about our communities and about our people, not a big for profit organisation. They must have more consideration for the people who go to the games.”

Fine Gael councillor Anthony Barry said there should be a cash facility at every game.

“There is a bigger issue here as we are moving towards a cashless society which I don’t agree with. It is embarrassing when somebody comes up wanting to attend a game and we are unable to take cash from them. There should be a facility there for them at every single game.”

The Cork County Board has been contacted for comment.