'It's embarrassing for people': Cork councillors call for cash entrance at all GAA games

The motion received unanimous support at yesterday’s full council meeting as a plethora of councillors said the current online ticketing system is deterring people in Cork, particularly the elder generation, from attending games due to not having good internet access or not being technically savvy.
Mr Moynihan, a Fianna Fáil representative for Kanturk-Mallow municipal district, said the GAA should listen to their supporters.
“I know people who have said they won’t go to matches because they don’t want to be embarrassed at the gate,” said Ms Moynihan.