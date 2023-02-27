Mon, 27 Feb, 2023 - 20:00

Green light for major student accommodation development in Bishopstown 

The planning application received over 130 submissions and objections
Green light for major student accommodation development in Bishopstown 

In December, Nyle General Partner Ltd lodged a planning application with Cork City Council seeking permission for the construction of a purpose built student accommodation complex containing 205 bedspaces.

Amy Nolan

A PLANNING application for a student accommodation development in Bishopstown that received over 130 submissions and objections has been granted conditional planning permission.

In December, Nyle General Partner Ltd lodged a planning application with Cork City Council seeking permission for the construction of a new complex containing 205 bedspaces at a site located at Rossa Avenue.

The applicants proposed to first demolish existing structures at the site before proceeding with the development of 16 townhouses and three four-storey apartment blocks. 

The application also included plans for student amenities including a reception, an office, a cinema room, study rooms, lounges, meeting rooms and a games area in addition to a central courtyard and two roof terraces.

While it was contended in documents submitted with the application that the proposed development was designed to provide “high-quality student accommodation that will enhance and contribute to the architecture within the locality”, the plans proved contentious, with numerous submissions expressing concerns including the height of the proposed development, the increased traffic likely to be generated and privacy concerns.

However, Cork City Council has granted permission for the proposed development, subject to 36 conditions. 

The document outlining these conditions has yet to be made publicly available. 

Read More

Bishopstown student housing facing over 130 objections

More in this section

Cork grandmother vows to share EuroMillions prize pot among children and grandchildren Cork grandmother vows to share EuroMillions prize pot among children and grandchildren
UK And EU Reach A Deal Over Post-Brexit Trade Arrangements For Northern Ireland UK PM Rishi Sunak strikes post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol deal with EU
Cork prisoner ripped toilet from floor in cell, court hears Cork prisoner ripped toilet from floor in cell, court hears
Workshop on movie sound secrets added to Fastnet Film Festival line-up

Workshop on movie sound secrets added to Fastnet Film Festival line-up

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit
Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more