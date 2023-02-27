Green light for major student accommodation development in Bishopstown 

A PLANNING application for a student accommodation development in Bishopstown that received over 130 submissions and objections has been granted conditional planning permission.

In December, Nyle General Partner Ltd lodged a planning application with Cork City Council seeking permission for the construction of a new complex containing 205 bedspaces at a site located at Rossa Avenue.

The applicants proposed to first demolish existing structures at the site before proceeding with the development of 16 townhouses and three four-storey apartment blocks.

The application also included plans for student amenities including a reception, an office, a cinema room, study rooms, lounges, meeting rooms and a games area in addition to a central courtyard and two roof terraces.

While it was contended in documents submitted with the application that the proposed development was designed to provide “high-quality student accommodation that will enhance and contribute to the architecture within the locality”, the plans proved contentious, with numerous submissions expressing concerns including the height of the proposed development, the increased traffic likely to be generated and privacy concerns.

However, Cork City Council has granted permission for the proposed development, subject to 36 conditions.

The document outlining these conditions has yet to be made publicly available.