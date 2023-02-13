Bishopstown student housing facing over 130 objections

MORE than 130 submissions and objections have so far been made over plans to develop more than 200 student bedspaces in Bishopstown.

In December, Nyle General Partner Ltd lodged a planning application with Cork City Council seeking permission for the construction of purpose built student accommodation complex containing 205 bedspaces.

The proposed development would first consist of the demolition of an existing house and student accommodation building, ‘Courtville’, at the site located at Rossa Avenue.

The 205 new bedspaces would be made up of 15 three-story seven-bedroom townhouses and one three-storey six-bedroom townhouse which would account for 111 bedspaces.

The remaining 94 bedspaces would be contained within three four-storey apartment blocks, which would be made up of 15 apartments ranging in size from one to eight bedrooms.

Student amenities including a reception, an office, a cinema room, study rooms, lounges, meeting rooms and a games area also form part of the proposed development as does a central courtyard and two roof terraces.

The large-scale residential development (LRD) would be served by two pedestrian access points located on the eastern and western boundaries and would include the provision of four set down car parking spaces, 104 cycle parking spaces and a loading bay.

It would also include landscaping, boundary treatments and all ancillary works necessary to facilitate the development.

In the design statement submitted on behalf of the applicants, it contends that the proposed development has been designed to provide “high-quality student accommodation that will enhance and contribute to the architecture within the locality”.

“A sensitive approach is taken to ensure appropriate scale and relevant development density to the existing surrounding residential properties, the topographical nature of the site and local amenities,” it continues.

However, the application has proven contentious, with numerous submissions expressing concerns including the height of the proposed development, the increased traffic likely to be generated and privacy concerns.

'STRONG OBJECTION'

In one objection, Melbourn Residents’ Association, said they wished to express “strong objection” to the planning application, citing the “excessive height of the buildings in an area surround by single storey dwellings” as a major concern.

The association argued that the pro

posed development would create an “overwhelming visual impact and would be out of character with the existing area”.

“Additionally, the proposed development would overlook and shadow nearby residents causing privacy and light issues,” the objection continued.

Bishopstown Community Association in its submission expressed similar concerns regarding privacy and light.

The association argued that the development would also “add to traffic congestion and additional parking in the adjoining streets”.

This was echoed in another objection, which contended that the development would add to traffic congestion in “an already busy area”.

That objection also expressed safety concerns over the proposed roof terraces. A landscape and visual impact assessment report submitted on behalf of the applicants stated that safety precautions have been incorporated into the design.

“In the interests of neighbour privacy, the roof gardens are insulated features.

“Perimeter hedging set behind the guardrail adds a visual filter and keeps students away from the terrace parapet,” the statement said.

A decision on the planning application is due by February 24.