Bishopstown student housing facing over 130 objections

In December, Nyle General Partner Ltd lodged a planning application with Cork City Council seeking permission for the construction of purpose built student accommodation complex containing 205 bedspaces.
The proposed development would first consist of the demolition of an existing house and student accommodation building, ‘Courtville’, at the site located at Rossa Avenue.
The 205 new bedspaces would be made up of 15 three-story seven-bedroom townhouses and one three-storey six-bedroom townhouse which would account for 111 bedspaces.
The remaining 94 bedspaces would be contained within three four-storey apartment blocks, which would be made up of 15 apartments ranging in size from one to eight bedrooms.
Student amenities including a reception, an office, a cinema room, study rooms, lounges, meeting rooms and a games area also form part of the proposed development as does a central courtyard and two roof terraces.
The large-scale residential development (LRD) would be served by two pedestrian access points located on the eastern and western boundaries and would include the provision of four set down car parking spaces, 104 cycle parking spaces and a loading bay.