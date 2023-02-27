Play examining the effects of suicide launched in Cork

A new run of a play which examines the effects of suicide has been launched in Cork.

The play, Bring Me Back Alive, is the work of Dublin playwright Patricia McCann, and is produced by Shine A Light Suicide and Mental Health Awareness and ActorsVision, and had previously been performed in schools across Cork city and county.

The play was launched at the ActorsVision studio on St Patrick’s Quay by Fianna Fáíl Councillor Fergal Dennehy, deputising for Lord Mayor Deirdre Forde.

Mr Dennehy praised Shine A Light for relaunching Bring Me Back Alive.

“The play is very thoughtful and thought-provoking, and it’s getting the message out there, particularly to young people and those that might be vulnerable, that it’s okay to reach out and it’s okay to talk,” he said.

The play’s author, Dublin playwright Patricia McCann, said the play helps those contemplating suicide, but also those left to deal with the aftermath of suicide.

“There had been so many suicides in my own area, in the inner city of Dublin, that I decided I had to do something,” Ms McCann said.

“The play has been going thirteen years now, and it’s been seen by some young people who wouldn’t normally be theatre-goers and some have come to it six and seven times.

"Thousands have seen the play, we’ve performed in schools and colleges as well as theatres and community halls. One woman who saw it in a church said ‘I left that church feeling that I didn’t have to live with guilt anymore’.”

Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent, who is a long-time member of Shine A Light Suicide and Mental Health Awareness, said it was great to be at the relaunch of the play at the ActorsVision premises on St Patrick’s Quay.

“We’re hoping over the next few months to get the play back out to schools, and we’ll be advertising the schedule soon,” Cllr Nugent said.

Joe D’Alton, who is a board member of Shine A Light, said it was good to relaunch the play after a three-year lay-off caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“On April 1, Bring Me Back Alive will be part of the Lifelong Learning festival, and details will be on our Facebook page. Seating is limited, so it will be first come, first served,” Mr D’Alton said.

For further details, see the Shine A Light Suicide and Mental Health Awareness Facebook page.

If you are affected by any issue in this article, please contact Pieta House on 1800-247247 or text HELP to 51444; or Samaritans can be contacted 24/7 on freephone 116 123 and email at jo@samaritans.ie.