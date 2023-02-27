Play examining the effects of suicide launched in Cork

A new run of a play which examines the effects of suicide has been launched in Cork.
The play, Bring Me Back Alive, is the work of Dublin playwright Patricia McCann, and is produced by Shine A Light Suicide and Mental Health Awareness and ActorsVision, and had previously been performed in schools across Cork city and county.
The play was launched at the ActorsVision studio on St Patrick’s Quay by Fianna Fáíl Councillor Fergal Dennehy, deputising for Lord Mayor Deirdre Forde.
Mr Dennehy praised Shine A Light for relaunching Bring Me Back Alive.
The play’s author, Dublin playwright Patricia McCann, said the play helps those contemplating suicide, but also those left to deal with the aftermath of suicide.
“There had been so many suicides in my own area, in the inner city of Dublin, that I decided I had to do something,” Ms McCann said.
"Thousands have seen the play, we’ve performed in schools and colleges as well as theatres and community halls. One woman who saw it in a church said ‘I left that church feeling that I didn’t have to live with guilt anymore’.”
Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent, who is a long-time member of Shine A Light Suicide and Mental Health Awareness, said it was great to be at the relaunch of the play at the ActorsVision premises on St Patrick’s Quay.
“We’re hoping over the next few months to get the play back out to schools, and we’ll be advertising the schedule soon,” Cllr Nugent said.
Joe D’Alton, who is a board member of Shine A Light, said it was good to relaunch the play after a three-year lay-off caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
For further details, see the Shine A Light Suicide and Mental Health Awareness Facebook page.
If you are affected by any issue in this article, please contact Pieta House on 1800-247247 or text HELP to 51444; or Samaritans can be contacted 24/7 on freephone 116 123 and email at jo@samaritans.ie.