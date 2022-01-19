Shining a light on some of the darkest days: Cork group expands operations

THE Shine A Light Suicide and Mental Health Awareness group, which has worked mostly on the northside of Cork since its launch in 2009, has expanded its operations to cover the entire city.

The expansion was announced at a formal launch in the Ballyphehane Community Centre on Tory Top Road, with Councillor Tony Fitzgerald, deputising for Lord Mayor Colm Kelleher, officiating.

“The work that Shine a Light has done, and is doing, until now mainly on the northside, and from now on will be doing across the city, is absolutely crucial, and it’s important that we acknowledge the great service their volunteers do,” said Councillor Fitzgerald.

“In the years it has been operating, Shine a Light has become a vital part of the city, and the dedication its volunteers have shown has been inspiring, and I am delighted to see the project expand city-wide.

“It’s great to see Shine a Light is well on its way in its formal transition toward becoming a charity.”

Shine A Light Suicide and Mental Health Awareness is a community project made up of local people and representatives of statutory and voluntary services, working together to raise awareness around mental health and suicide, and lower the incidence of suicide in the community.

Southside expansion

Joe D’Alton, director of Shine A Light, said he was delighted to see the service expanding into the southside.

“We’re looking forward to working with a very experienced group of people on the ground, and working to tackle what is a mental health crisis in our community and in our country,” Mr D’Alton said.

“We are delighted to be working closely with the Ballyphehane/Togher Community Development Project and to take advantage of the connections, knowledge and experience they have in the Ballyphehane, Togher, Turners Cross, and wider geographical area,” Mr D’Alton said.

Gráinne O’Connor, of the Ballyphehane/Togher Community Development Project, said she was delighted to be involved in the expansion of Shine A Light Suicide and Mental Health Awareness.

“Having worked in many mental health community initiatives over the past two decades, I’m very happy to be involved in this expansion of Shine A Light, and the work we will do will help people to gain access to counselling services and community mental health supports,” Ms O’Connor said.

Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent, who has been involved with Shine A Light for many years, described the group as a “bridgehead” between communities and mental health services, and said the organisation’s expansion was an important milestone.

“It’s great to have new members here on the southside, and to see Shine A Light becoming a city-wide organisation, because, at a time of increased demand for mental health services, there was never a greater need for Shine A Light,” Cllr Nugent said.

Services

Shine a Light provides counselling at low cost through the Social and Health Education Project/CoiscéimCounselling service, and regularly runs SafeTalk and ASIST suicide awareness training in conjunction with the HSE.

ASIST stands for Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training, a course which educates attendees in the different stages of intervention, something which Mr D’Alton described as “First Aid for mental health”. While Covid-19 has put a temporary halt to Shine a Light’s courses, online versions are available through the HSE.

Other services provided by the group include the introduction of bereavement support groups in communities, and directing people to supports offered by other organisations, as well as the ongoing promotion of positive mental health in the community.

Shine a Light also provides workshops on coping skills and resilience to communities, youth groups and schools. The group also produces a play called “Bring Me Back Alive”, which deals with the aftermath of suicide and tackles the social issues people face daily.

“The play educates about suicide, sending a very positive message of hope, telling people that someone is always there, so please just reach out and ask for help,” Mr D’Alton said.

“It is such a powerful play, and emotions tend to be really strong at performances, and we always have counsellors there on the night.

“We have done 11 performances in different schools across Cork city and county.”

Mr D’Alton said he hoped that news of Shine A Light’s citywide expansion would raise awareness of the group’s services, and encourage people to get in touch.

“As we always say, talking is a sign of strength rather than weakness, so please don’t ever be afraid to reach out, because help is there.” said Joe D’alton.

Shine A Light Suicide and Mental Health Awareness can be contacted by private message on its Facebook page. Contact the Samaritans any time, day or night, 365 days a year, free on 116 123, or email jo@samaritans.ie. Contact Pieta House free, day or night, all year, on 1800 247247, or text HELP to 51444.