Carrigaline could plan to have poster-free zones for the next election

Fri, 24 Feb, 2023 - 13:52

The issue was raised at a Cobh Municipal District meeting and is being sent as a Notice of Motion for consideration by a full meeting of Cork County Council.
Fianna Fáil Cllr Seamus McGrath supported restricting the use of posters. Pic; Larry Cummins

Eoin Kelleher

CARRIGALINE should have ‘poster free zones’ in the run-up to the local elections next year, a Carrigaline Councillor has suggested.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Audrey Buckley asked the Carrigaline Municipal District, “to agree to discuss and look at dedicated areas for the upcoming elections on canvasing posters.” Ms Buckley said Carrigaline MD should select certain areas where election posters cannot be put up, in ‘poster free zones.’ 

Before the 2019 elections, Crosshaven Tidy Towns emailed each candidate to ask them not to put up posters in certain areas in Crosshaven. “It was great, and it really worked well,” she said. “I think, environmentally, they pose a threat.” 

Fianna Fáil Cllr Seamus McGrath supported restricting the use of posters. Over the last few elections, there had been a courtesy system in place, with Carrigaline Tidy Towns writing to candidates to keep the posters outside the 50km zones in towns such as Carrigaline, Passage West, Crosshaven and Monkstown.

“Generally speaking, that’s adhered to,” he said. “I would like to see a more formal limitation put in place as well.” Mr McGrath said posters can be a “bloody nuisance” during election campaigns. Mr McGrath suggested writing to the relevant Minister in relation to the local and European elections next year, asking for the issue of posters to be looked at.

Fine Gael Cllr Jack White said it is a “nuisance” for Tidy Towns groups. 

'Atrocious' Carr's Hill road needs full resurfacing, councillors warn

Restrictions should set out “fair parameters” by which everyone could operate.

Independent Cllr Marcia D’Alton said the Town Councils of Passage West and Monkstown used to write to all the candidates saying posters were not allowed within the Town Council boundaries. the Town Councils were dissolved in 2014. “It really does make living in towns so much more pleasant at election time,” added Ms D’Alton.

The installation of election posters is specifically allowed under the Litter Pollution Act.

