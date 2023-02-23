Opening of new Cork Lidl outlet creates 10 further jobs

CORK broadcaster and performance and lifestyle coach Anna Geary has officially opened the new Lidl store at Ballincollig West City Retail Park.

She joined the team at Lidl to officially open the new store, which has created 10 jobs, bringing the Ballincollig team to 27 employees.

The eagerly-anticipated new store has a spacious layout featuring high ceilings and wide aisles and will provide increased natural light for customers and staff, with glass- fronted glazing, LED lighting, and an energy-efficient system provided by 100% green energy. The store grounds will provide customer car parking, with EV charger points.

“We are really excited to open our new store in Ballincollig West City Retail Park,” said Ballincollig Lidl store manager Marie O’Connell.

“Our team have been working really hard behind the scenes to get the store up and running, so customers can shop our great range of quality and affordably-priced products. We are delighted to open the doors and welcoming customers to experience the brand-new store, including larger aisles, higher ceilings, and a bakery area with freshly-baked breads and pastries, one of Lidl’s most popular features.”

To mark the opening, the store team at Lidl Ballincollig donated €500 in Lidl vouchers to Our Lady of Good Counsel School and €500 in Lidl vouchers to Westgate Foundation as part of its ‘A Better Tomorrow’ programme.

The programme has seen Lidl fundraise for ladies’ Gaelic football clubs and schools in the area and for youth mental health through its charity partner Jigsaw, as well as supporting charity groups with FoodCloud donations.

The new store also supports local suppliers including Ballincollig-based Healy’s Honey, which signed a recent deal with Lidl to supply its stores across Ireland; West Cork Distillers, who supply Lidl with whiskeys and gins including Wild Burrow Irish Gin and Dundalgan Irish Whiskey; Hassett’s Bakery, and Keohane Seafood, the retailer’s largest seafood supplier.

The Ballincollig store will open Monday to Saturdays 8am-10pm and Sundays 9am- 9pm.