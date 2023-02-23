Krispy Kreme to open first Cork store

Doughnut franchise Krispy Kreme has announced it will open its first Cork location.

The American chain, specialising in doughnuts and other sweet treats is set to open in Cork city this coming April on Patrick Street.

The new store is set to be another new addition to Patrick's Street following Mango, Flannels, Dune and The North Face in recent months.

The new store comes as the chain plans to further expand into the Irish market, outside of Dublin.

Declan Foley, Country Manager for Krispy Kreme Ireland commented: “Since our first Irish shop opening nearly 5 years ago in September 2018, we have loved every moment of spreading the joy of our made fresh daily doughnuts to the people of Ireland. We are delighted to now bring the Krispy Kreme experience to the people of Galway and Cork this Spring.”

The Galway store is due to open in March and will be located on William Street, creating almost 30 additional jobs in Cork and Galway, including shop staff, delivery drivers and production staff.

Krispy Kreme opened its first Irish store in 2018 at the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, where eager customers caused a two-day queue at the Dublin location.

"This expansion coupled with our new store openings gives our fans a wider reach as we move beyond the Leinster area."

People queue at the opening of the new Krispy Kreme Shop at Carrickmines Park, Dublin

The confectionary giant has confirmed that Cork customers will be able to enjoy the franchises’ most popular selections.

"The Galway and Cork shops will serve the full range of hand-crafted Krispy Kreme doughnuts, including the much-loved melt in the mouth Original Glazed and firm Irish favourites Cookies and Kreme, Lotus Biscoff, and Nutty Chocolatta,” Mr Foley confirmed.