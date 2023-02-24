Mixed reaction to changes to social housing income thresholds

AN increase to social housing income thresholds has been criticised by a local councillor who fears it has created unprecedented demand and vicious competition.

Workers’ Party Cork City North-East councillor Ted Tynan expressed concern after receiving 19 phone calls in the space of one day with enquiries from potential candidates seeking to access social housing.

It comes months after Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien informed Government of a €5,000 increase to all social housing eligibility thresholds. It took effect from January 1 and was adopted pending the development and rollout of a revised income eligibility model. While the new model may be helpful to those in need of Housing Assistance Payment, Mr Tynan said it is only going to increase demand that Government is already unable to meet.

“I recently received 19 calls in one day from people interested in enquiring about social housing,” he said.

“This is putting a huge strain on the housing department in City Hall. The housing crisis is going to deteriorate even more because there are no allowances being made.”

Mr Tynan said those in power are not as invested in solving the housing crisis as they should be.

“Even though Cork City Council is one of the best local authorities in the country, the political system that dominates is overpowered by private interests,” he said.

“There is no interest in the housing crisis being resolved because housing has become such an expensive commodity. We were told that houses wouldn’t be built overnight. That was 10 years ago, and there are still not enough houses being produced.”

He voiced concern that unprecedented competition might leave some at a disadvantage, saying: “This is only adding to a list that is getting longer all the time. It is also extending the time limit for anyone trying to access social housing.”

Meanwhile, Cork North Central Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould welcomed the increase.

“In the past I dealt with a number of people who were taken off the housing list because their incomes had gone up due to overtime and longer hours during covid,” he said.

“I had an extreme case with one man who was distraught, angry, and frustrated after being refused due to an increase of €600 in his salary. He had been interviewed for a house and undergone the Garda checks but was still refused after 11 years on the list.

“I have had a dozen cases where people were taken off the list because their income was raised. Sadly, they can’t afford rents which are just too high at the moment for a family.

“This is a welcome measure, and I hope to see all these people put back on the list so they will be eligible for HAP. However, the construction of housing will need to reflect the demand that currently exists.”