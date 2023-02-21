Clonakilty talk on foundation of the town

CLONAKILTY locals will have the chance to step back in time with a presentation about the adventurer who officially founded the town centuries ago.

Organised by Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage and delivered by Dr David Edwards, the lecture will shed light on Richard Boyle, Earl of Cork and the Clonakilty Community. The event takes place this Thursday, February 23, at 8pm in the Clonakilty GAA Pavilion.

The historical figure founded Clonakilty, which previously accommodated a settlement, in 1613 when he received a charter for the town from King James I of England. It was just one of a series of towns that he founded or acquired around this period in addition to Lismore, Youghal, Bandon, Midleton, Castlemartyr, Charleville, and Doneraile.

The event comes almost a decade after President Michael D Higgin’s visit to the area to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the town’s formal establishment.

Hundreds of people turned out to Emmet Square for the event last May which saw Mr Higgins give a speech for the occasion. A year-long programme of other community events. organised by local clubs and organisations. also took place to mark the occasion.

Dr David Edwards, who is a senior lecturer at UCC’s School of History, will give an insight into how the second Earl of Cork’s so-called land-grabbing activities in Ireland transformed the social and economic life of early seventeenth-century Ireland.

Dr Edwards is behind research and publications on a range of topics dealing with Irish history between 1350 and 1650. His principal area of research is power and society in Ireland, from the Gaelic resurgence of the 14th century to the wars of religion in the 17th century. His current principal project focuses on the career and estate of Richard Boyle.

A €5 (cash only) charge will apply on the night to cover expenses and there is no pre-booking of the talk.