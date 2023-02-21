Cork’s derelict danger: ‘Hard to believe’ the conditions some people are living in

Frank O’Connor and his partner Jude Sherry, who run Anois, have undertaken an initiative aimed at tackling dereliction in Cork city, and have identified and recorded figures relating to derelict properties in Cork.
During the course of their work, Mr O’Connor said they have been shocked to come across a number of occupied properties that initially appeared to be derelict.
Mr O’Connor emphasised that they always ensure there is nobody living in a house before documenting dereliction through photographs used for educational purposes.
He said that, while the numbers of people living in such conditions are modest, they continue to serve as a cruel reminder of the extent of Cork’s housing crisis.
“Every street that we photographed we went back again and again.”