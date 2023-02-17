Cork's Lord Mayor 'doesn't feel safe' on certain Cork city streets, calls for increased Garda resources

Cork's Lord Mayor has called for more gardaí to be deployed to patrol the city’s streets as part of public safety measures.

Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Deirdre Forde said she does not feel safe when walking the streets of certain areas of Cork city at night and has called for increased garda resources.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1's Drivetime on Friday, she called for increased garda resources to be rolled out as part of "public safety measures" to tackle the increase in assaults and anti-social activity in the city.

Cork's Lord Mayor said there isn’t a woman in Ireland who has not felt unsafe at some stage depending on the day or the hour that they’re out alone and said that she certainly feels “a bit insecure in some parts of the city”.

She said she did not want to “stigmatise” certain areas of the city and said that Cork City Council has put a lot of money into encouraging people to visit the city centre and encouraging the nighttime economy but that such incidents of anti-social behaviour and assaults have become a more regular occurrence.

“I can tell you I wouldn’t be easily intimidated but I have to reflect some of what I’m seeing or I’m hearing and whilst the garda numbers have increased by almost 13% in Cork city since 2015, the Bridewell in Cork city has 30% less gardaí than a year ago and Bishopstown and Watercourse Road in the city have also seen a reduction.

“Since the foundation of the gardaí coming to Cork, and we celebrated the centenary some time ago, policing has changed and it’s quite complex now.

“Their resources are very stretched and we all know that they’re dealing with cybercrime, they’re dealing with trafficking, anti-social behaviour,” she said.