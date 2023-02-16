Thu, 16 Feb, 2023 - 14:47

Check your tickets: EuroMillions player in Cork scoops €50k

The National Lottery is appealing to EuroMillions players in the Turners Cross area of Cork city to urgently check their tickets.
EuroMillions players in Cork have been urged to check their tickets as a €50,000 prize from December has yet to be claimed.

The National Lottery is appealing to EuroMillions players in the Turners Cross area of Cork city to urgently check their tickets as an ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ prize worth €50,000 from a national lotto draw on Tuesday, December 13 remains unclaimed.

The winning Normal Play ticket was purchased on Sunday, December 11 at O’Hare’s Mace at Turners Cross in Cork city.

Ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize which means that the winner has just four weeks left to claim their prize.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery has called on all players to check their tickets from December to ensure that they do not miss out on claiming the prize.

“A EuroMillions player who purchased their quick pick ticket for the December 13 draw at O’Hare’s Mace in Turners Cross, has just four weeks left to claim their prize of €50,000."

"The last date to claim this prize is Wednesday, March 15 so we are encouraging all our players who purchased their tickets at O'Hare’s Mace to check their old tickets very carefully.

“If you are the winner, please be sure to sign the back of your winning ticket and immediately contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie,” the spokesperson said.

The claim deadline for this prize is the close of business on Wednesday, March 15.

